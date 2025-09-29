Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s family have confirmed the route for his funeral procession, as fans prepare to pay their respects to the British boxing icon.

Hatton was found dead at his home on Sunday 14 September, at the age of 46, with police confirming the news and saying the circumstances were not suspicious.

Hatton was a fan favourite who held unified titles at super-lightweight and the WBA belt at welterweight. He also fought generational stars Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, losing to both via stoppage in seismic bouts in Las Vegas.

The Stockport-born fighter retired in 2012 and was open about his struggles with his mental health, as well as drinking and drugs. However, he returned to the ring for an exhibition bout in 2022 and was due to fight again this year.

On Friday, it was announced that Hatton’s funeral will take place at Manchester Cathedral on Friday 10 October, and his family has now confirmed the route for the procession.

The funeral cortege will begin at 9.45am at the Chesire Cheese pub in Hyde, the town in which Hatton was residing, before travelling to Harehill Tavern and then The New Inn. There, doves will be released in Hatton’s honour.

Next, the procession will head to Hatton’s Gym, before moving on to Hyde Town Hall, the Betta Bodies gym in Denton, and the AO Arena.

It will arrive at Manchester Cathedral for a private memorial service that begins at 12pm, before continuing on to the Etihad Stadium – home to Hatton’s beloved Manchester City football club.

Members of the public will be allowed to line the route of the funeral procession, in order to pay their respects to Hatton.

Tributes have poured in from the boxing world since Hatton’s death, while his son Campbell – who recently retired following a short professional boxing career, aged 24 – said on social media: “Heartbroken isn’t the word. Everybody has always said I was your double – never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life.

open image in gallery A tribute to Ricky Hatton at Manchester City, his beloved football club ( AP )

“Can’t explain how much I’m going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can’t believe we won’t have any more. Love you, Dad.”

A separate family statement read: “Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather and brother, and a true friend to many. He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

open image in gallery Arguably Hatton’s greatest victory came against Kostya Tszyu in 2005 ( Getty Images )

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.”