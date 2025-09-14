Ricky Hatton, British boxing icon and multiple world champion, dies aged 46

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has died at the age 46 after being found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Hatton, who held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight division, as well as one at welterweight during a storied boxing career was one of the most iconic and popular British boxers of all time.

A police cordon is in place around his home and Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The Stockport-born star was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine in 2015 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

He was first crowned world champion when he stunned Kosta Tszyu on an iconic night at the MEN Arena in his home city in 2005 and went on to be involved in two of the biggest bouts involving a British fighter in the 21st century when he faced Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Although he lost both fights, he was beloved by a raucous fanbase who travelled thousands of miles to watch him fight due to his bravery in the ring, all-action style and down-to-earth persona.

open image in gallery Ricky Hatton was one of the most popular fighters of his generation and won multiple world titles ( PA Archive )

open image in gallery Hatton (L) fought fellow legends including Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during a glittering career ( Getty Images )

He hung up his gloves after the KO defeat to Pacquiao but returned three-and-a-half years later when he lost to Vyachslav Senchenko in 2012. He also fought a non-scoring exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022.

The news of his death comes months after Hatton announced another return to boxing with a fight planned in December, against the UAE’s first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah.

He had previously spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Fellow British boxing icon Amir Khan paid tribute to Hatton on social media, paying particular attention to his mental health struggles. Khan said saying: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible. To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding. Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

open image in gallery Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher often attended Hatton’s fights ( Getty Images )

Tyson Fury also posted a tribute to his fellow Brit.

“Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip," the former heayweight world champion posted on Instagram. "There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."

Chris Eubank Jr wrote: “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you”, while Turki Al-Sheikh, one of the sport’s most high-profile promoters, said: “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton’s passing at the young age of 46. He was a great fighter and a legend in British boxing.”

Meanwhile, Matchroom Boxing said: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton.”

Hatton truly burst to prominence when he forced Tszyu to retire on his stool at the end of their IBF title fight at his home city arena in 2005 and his American debut came the following year with a points win over Luis Collazo in Boston.

His career sky-rocketed from there and the manner of his victory over Mexican great Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas in June 2007 stamped his ticket to greatness.

open image in gallery Hatton suffered a knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 ( Getty Images )

Hatton had a perfect 43-0 record before he took on Mayweather in Las Vegas on huge night for British boxing in late 2007. In fact, the fight was billed as one of the biggest fights in boxing history and had a explosive build-up with both men comfortable on the mic and trash-talking each other ahead of the clash.

Ultimately, it was Hatton’s unbeaten record that went on the night as pound-for-pound king Mayweather claimed an impressive victory, stopping the valiant Brit in the 10th round.

He bounced back to beat Juan Lazcano and Paulie Malignaggi but a subsequent meeting with Pacquiao proved a step too far, and he announced his retirement after a brutal second-round loss. After his ill-advised comeback against Senchenko he had stayed retired until the announcement of December’s bout against Al Dah.

Hatton is survived by his 24-year-old son Campbell, who had a 14-2 record as a professional boxer himself before announcing his retirement from the sport this summer.