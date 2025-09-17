Ricky Hatton’s family say he was ‘in a good place’ before sudden death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s family say he had been “in a good place” and “excited for the future” before his death.

The 46-year-old former world welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday. Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A new family statement issued via Hatton’s Instagram account on Wednesday said Hatton had been found by his long-time manager, Paul Speak.

“We are all distraught at the events of recent days,” the statement began.

“To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

“He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai, which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of.”

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city of Manchester in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

Tributes have poured in for Hatton from across the sporting world since news of his death was confirmed on Sunday.

His family said Hatton had been excited about the prospect of his daughters Millie and Fearne seeing him fight in person for the first time, and that he had “not been alone in life or in the days before the weekend”.

The statement continued: “He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with Campbell and Lyla. Richard planned to spend more time in Tenerife.

“Richard had spoken to his family and his team in the days and weeks before the weekend. He had dinner with his girls on Friday night, and Richard was not alone in life or in the days before the weekend.

“We are all in shock at the events that unfolded over the weekend. Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard’s parents, Ray and Carol, his children and the wider family.

“The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride.

“For now, however, we would like to have a period of private and personal mourning. The priority for us all is to ensure the wellbeing and support of Richard’s children and granddaughter.”

The statement said details of a memorial service would follow, but requested in the meantime that the privacy of the family and Hatton’s memory be respected.