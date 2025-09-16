Ricky Hatton’s son pays heartbreaking tribute to legendary boxing father
Hatton was found dead in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning
Ricky Hatton’s son has paid a gut-wrenching tribute to his father after the legendary British boxer tragically passed away at the age of 46.
Hatton’s body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning, with Greater Manchester Police not treating the death as suspicious.
His son Campbell, 24, has now taken to social media to pay tribute to “The Hitman”, who was one of the most beloved figures in British boxing.
“Heartbroken isn’t the word,” he wrote. “Everybody has always said I was your double and never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life.
“Can’t explain how much I’m going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times which I will remember forever. Just can’t believe we won’t have anymore. Love you dad.”
Hatton held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight division, as well as one at welterweight during a storied boxing career, and was among the the most popular British boxers of all time.
Campbell followed in his father’s footsteps and went professional in the sport, but retired earlier this year to become a solar panel installer.
He last fought in October 2024 in a second consecutive defeat to James Flint and finished his professional career with a 14-2 record.
Hatton was candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction and, on Monday, his family posted a statement after his death.
"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” Hatton’s family said in the statement, released by Greater Manchester Police.
"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”
