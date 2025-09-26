Ricky Hatton’s funeral to be held at Manchester Cathedral as details announced
Ricky Hatton's funeral will be held at Manchester Cathedral on Friday 10 October, it has been announced.
The legendary boxer, who was a former world champion and Mancunian icon, was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester on Sunday 14 September.
Entry to the service, which begins at 12pm BST and will be held four days after what would have been Hatton's 47th birthday, is by invitation only.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortege makes its way to the cathedral.
Funeral directors Frank Massey and Son Ltd, which posted details on Facebook, said a route will be published "soon".
Tributes have poured in for Hatton from across the sporting world since news of his death was announced.
Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city of Manchester in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.
His down-to-earth demeanour endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.
Additional reporting from PA
