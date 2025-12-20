Joshua vs Paul live: Joshua leaves Jake Paul with ‘broken jaw’ after winning controversial Netflix fight

Jake Paul posts video from hospital bed with suspected broken jaw after brutal Anthony Joshua defeat

Anthony Joshua broke down and knocked out Jake Paul after six messy rounds in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory.

The American was sharp early on as he boxed on the back foot to leave ‘AJ’ swinging wildly and missing throughout the opening rounds. But after a breakthrough in the fifth, with a pair of knockdowns, Joshua punished Paul on the ropes and jabbed to the body before launching a big right hand.

AJ reacted with a cut-throat celebration in the ring to end one of the most chaotic episodes in recent boxing history, before calling out his British heavyweight rival Tyson Fury. “It wasn’t the best performance,” Joshua admitted.

Paul, meanwhile, drove himself to the hospital and revealed he suffered a “double broken jaw” - with the former YouTuber detailing that while he has no plans to give up his boxing career, he intends to return to the cruiserweight division.

Follow live reaction and analysis from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and undercard results, below