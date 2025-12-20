Anthony Joshua sends Tyson Fury ultimatum after dispatching Jake Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has demanded Tyson Fury to “talk with his fists” and face him in 2026 to settle their differences in a British super fight.

AJ dispatched Jake Paul in six rounds, overcoming a frustrating opening against his overmatched opponent.

The Briton broke Paul’s jaw and then turned his attention to Fury, who had criticised him in the build-up to the fight, with a potential showdown reportedly arranged by Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh.

“I appreciate everyone in this venue,” Joshua said after securing victory in Miami. “It wasn’t the best performance, the end goal was to get Paul, pin him down, and hurt him. That was the request and it was on my mind.

“It took longer than expected. Now, Jake Paul has done really well tonight. I’ll give him his props. He got up, time and time again.

“It was difficult for me in there. We give them their respect, he tried and tried, but he came up against a real fighter in there.

“I had a 15 month layoff, we shook off the cobwebs. If Tyson is as serious as he thinks he is, if he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves, and come and fight in the ring, take a challenge, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy, don’t give all that talking, AJ this, AJ that, let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

While Paul detailed the damage suffered at the hands of the former world champion.

( AP )

“That was crazy, I had a blast, I’m blessed by God to put on a performance like this. Anthony is a great fighter, I got my arse beat. But I’ll come back and keep winning,” Paul said.

“I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.

“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”