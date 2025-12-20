Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul suffers broken jaw against Anthony Joshua in brutal knockout defeat

Paul suffered a sixth round knockout to AJ after succumbing to the former world champion in a messy fight in Miami

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua weigh-in ahead of bout

Jake Paul suffered a broken jaw in his sixth-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua, the American has claimed.

AJ was frustrated by Paul early on but eventually broke through in the fifth round with two knockdowns and the former world heavyweight champion rammed home his advantage in the sixth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

And Paul, while proud of his resilient display, claimed Joshua had inflicted serious damage in the contest.

“That was crazy, I had a blast, I’m blessed by God to put on a performance like this. Anthony is a great fighter, I got my arse beat. But I’ll come back and keep winning,” Paul said.

“I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.

“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”

More follows...

