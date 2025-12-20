Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua weigh-in ahead of bout

Anthony Joshua broke down and knocked out Jake Paul after six messy rounds in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory.

The American was sharp early on as he boxed on the back foot to leave ‘AJ’ swinging wildly and missing throughout the opening rounds.

But after a breakthrough in the fifth, with a pair of knockdowns, Joshua punished Paul on the ropes and jabbed to the body before launching a big right hand.

AJ reacted with a cutthroat celebration in the ring to end one of the most chaotic episodes in recent boxing history.

