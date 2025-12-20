Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE result: AJ delivers knockout after controversial start in chaotic Netflix fight
AJ finally broke down the YouTuber turned boxer after a messy six rounds in Miami
Anthony Joshua broke down and knocked out Jake Paul after six messy rounds in one of the strangest but biggest boxing matches in recent memory.
The American was sharp early on as he boxed on the back foot to leave ‘AJ’ swinging wildly and missing throughout the opening rounds.
But after a breakthrough in the fifth, with a pair of knockdowns, Joshua punished Paul on the ropes and jabbed to the body before launching a big right hand.
AJ reacted with a cutthroat celebration in the ring to end one of the most chaotic episodes in recent boxing history.
Follow live reaction and analysis from Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua and undercard results, below:
Eddie Hearn outlines Anthony Joshua goals for 2026
"We want the Tyson Fury fight,” Hearn says when asked what’s next for Joshua.
“Six rounds in the bank, 2026 back to business, Tyson Fury and then the world heavyweight championship."
Paul targets cruiserweight world title on return to boxing
“That was crazy, I had a blast, I’m blessed by God to put on a performance like this. Anthony is a great fighter, I got my arse beat. But I’ll come back and keep winning,” Paul says.
“I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.
“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”
Joshua denies getting hurt by Paul
"I see Eddie saying, 'get him now!' I said I'd take his soul, see it leaving his body round after round. I said it, and it happened.
“I understand the psychology of fighting, 15 months out of the ring.
“I refuse to get hurt, acknowledge getting hurt. This is boxing, I’ll get hit, but when I do, I’ll counter punch.
“There was no hurt in there, I hit them, they hit me, but Jake, well done!
“I don’t care about legacy, it lasts about 50 years, then it’s done. This is what I decided to do. I will do it until I can’t no more. All we can do is give my best.”
Joshua calls out Fury after knocking out Paul
“I appreciate everyone in this venue,” Joshua says. “It wasn’t the best performance, the end goal was to get Paul, pin him down and hurt him.
“that was on my mind, it took longer than expected. Now, Jake Paul has done really well tonight. He got up, time and time again.
“It was difficult for me in there. We give them their respect, he tried and tried, but he came up against a real fighter in there. 15 month layoff, if Tyson is as serious as he is, if he wants to put on some gloves, take a challenge, don’t give all that talking, AJ this, AJ that, let’s see you talk with your fists.”
Joshua hails Paul after victory in chaotic heavyweight contest
Joshua and Logan Paul getting into it inside the ring.
AJ lifts Jake Paul’s arm after the American raised his arm. He closed the sixth by landing 62 percent of his power shots, too.
Joshua knocks out Paul in sixth round after chaotic exchange
Round 6
Paul has a problem with his right leg. Down he goes again!
It’s all Joshua, three knockdowns now, this is wild. He’s tired, but brave. An uppercut from hell there, Paul sticks out a tongue. He then crouches and takes another booming shot, he’s down for a fourth time and AJ stops him, it’s over!
Joshua finally connects with Paul and forces knockdowns
Round 5
Joshua lands, finally, an uppercut, Paul took it, then tumbles back and eventually takes a knee, but no knockdown.
Paul tosses out a jab, this is finally a fight, AJ licks his lips and rolls the gloves in a circular motion. Paul now bouncing off the ropes, and eventually tumbles, this time it is a knockdown. He rises.
A second knockdown, up at eight, will he survive? Just 40 seconds, he looks in real trouble, a big right now lands from AJ. It’s a chaotic end to the round, punches bouncing off the torso of Paul, but he survives, mayhem.
Joshua still frustrated by negative Paul
Round 4
More boos! This one is not fan-friendly, but Paul won’t care.
Paul lands with a jab, Joshua regroups, now the American rips a shot to the body.
Joshua with 69 thrown and 14 landed, Paul just 28 thrown and 10 connecting.
Paul tumbles again and the referee has had enough, AJ is furious too. Left hook by Paul, he slips again, Joshua is forced away by the referee. Now both men get a talking to.
Joshua frustrated as Paul uses movement to evade Briton's assaults
Round 3
Joshua thumping the Paul body, as both men tie up. Joshua has thrown 47 punches through two rounds, but landed four punches only. Paul has thrown 19 and landed eight.
Paul isn’t doing much, but he’s staying out of danger. The misses are wild, and in round three he’s thrown 22 and landed six, Paul just five shots launched and three landing.
Joshua hurries to reverse momentum against Paul
Round 2
Joshua rushes out to reverse the early Paul momentum, storming towards the American. A big swing! This is a dangerous contest.
Paul throwing an up jab, on the move, it’s not going to hurt AJ, but it’s a nuisance. This is a problem for AJ, he’s struggling to pin down the smaller man.
Now some booing from the fans, Joshua unable to land any significant punches through two rounds! It wasn’t like Paul was too effective, either, but AJ is at risk of being two down here. It’s only an eight-round fight, of course.
