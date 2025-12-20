Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua stopped Jake Paul in their boxing match on Friday, knocking down the YouTuber multiple times en route to a sixth-round win.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, faced Paul in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami, meaning knockouts were allowed – despite many fans questioning the legitimacy of the fight.

But there was no debate about the result come round six, as Joshua scored a fourth and final knockdown, sending an exhausted Paul to his knees in the corner of the ring.

Paul, 28, had beaten the referee’s count on three previous occasions but could not this time, as he was counted out and beaten for the second time in his pro career. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Joshua bounced back from his stoppage defeat by Daniel Dubois in 2024 by securing victory in the Kaseya Center.

Still, it took Joshua some time to produce a knockdown or any meaningful offence at all. Paul spent much of the early rounds skipping away from the Briton in a larger-than-usual ring, with “AJ” struggling to pin down the American.

Boos rained down as the fight progressed, with Paul repeatedly diving at Joshua’s legs, perhaps in a bid to avoid damage and buy time.

But in the middle rounds of the fight, scheduled for eight rounds, Joshua finally began to trap, hurt and drop Paul, forcing the finish and sending the fans into raptures.

