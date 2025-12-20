Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul after dropping YouTuber multiple times in controversial boxing match
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul repeatedly dove at the legs of the former world heavyweight champion, seemingly trying to delay the inevitable: a knockout, which finally came in round six
Anthony Joshua stopped Jake Paul in their boxing match on Friday, knocking down the YouTuber multiple times en route to a sixth-round win.
Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, faced Paul in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami, meaning knockouts were allowed – despite many fans questioning the legitimacy of the fight.
But there was no debate about the result come round six, as Joshua scored a fourth and final knockdown, sending an exhausted Paul to his knees in the corner of the ring.
Paul, 28, had beaten the referee’s count on three previous occasions but could not this time, as he was counted out and beaten for the second time in his pro career. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Joshua bounced back from his stoppage defeat by Daniel Dubois in 2024 by securing victory in the Kaseya Center.
Still, it took Joshua some time to produce a knockdown or any meaningful offence at all. Paul spent much of the early rounds skipping away from the Briton in a larger-than-usual ring, with “AJ” struggling to pin down the American.
Boos rained down as the fight progressed, with Paul repeatedly diving at Joshua’s legs, perhaps in a bid to avoid damage and buy time.
But in the middle rounds of the fight, scheduled for eight rounds, Joshua finally began to trap, hurt and drop Paul, forcing the finish and sending the fans into raptures.
More follows...
