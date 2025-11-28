Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Black Friday is known across the world for its various shopping deals, it is now a major date for UK bookmakers too, with plenty of betting sites running Black Friday bookmaker offers around the ‘holiday’.

Many gambling sites run limited-time free bets, refunds and acca offers extending into the weekend’s sport, with promos available across football, horse racing and US sports.

This guide rounds up the best Black Friday betting deals available right now, with simple explanations of how each promo works.

Best Black Friday Betting Deals and Promos

NetBet – Bet £10 Get £5 Free Bet (Chelsea vs Arsenal)

Place a £10 bet builder on Chelsea vs Arsenal (3+ legs, 3/1+ odds) before 4:30pm on 30 Nov.

Receive a £5 free bet once the wager is placed.

Free bet valid for 7 days.

NetBet’s Black Friday betting offer gives punters a £5 free bet when they place a £10 bet builder on Chelsea vs Arsenal. To qualify, your bet builder must include at least three selections and have combined odds of 3/1 or greater, and it must be placed before the 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Once your qualifying wager has been confirmed, NetBet will credit a £5 free bet, which can be used on any sportsbook market. Free bets remain valid for seven days, offering bettors extra flexibility during a busy football weekend.

Coral – Bet Builder Refund (Crystal Palace vs Man United)

Opt in, then place a £1+ bet builder at 2/1+ on Palace vs Man Utd (KO 12pm, 30 Nov).

If your bet builder loses, get up to £10 back in free bets.

Free bets valid for 48 hours.

Coral are offering a Black Friday bet builder refund on Crystal Palace vs Manchester United. To take part, opt in and place a minimum £1 bet builder with at least two legs and odds of 2/1 or greater before the 12pm kick-off on 30 November.

If your bet builder loses, Coral will return your stake as a free bet up to £10. Free bets are valid for 48 hours and can be used on any football bet builder.

As with other Black Friday betting promos, it’s a low-risk way to build a personalised bet on one of the weekend’s key Premier League fixtures.

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £5 Free Bet (Saturday Premier League In-Play)

Opt in, then place a £10 bet builder (3+ legs, 3/1+) on any Saturday EPL match.

After settlement, receive a £5 free bet for in-play Saturday Premier League matches.

Expires the same evening.

Betfred’s Black Friday deal gives customers a £5 free bet for in-play Premier League betting. To qualify, bettors must opt in and place a £10 bet builder on any Saturday Premier League match, with a minimum of three selections and cumulative odds of 3/1 or greater.

Promoted pre-built bet builders do not count. Once your qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit a £5 free bet that can be used in-play on Saturday’s Premier League fixtures only.

Free bets expire that same evening, making this a time-sensitive offer ideal for live football bettors.

BoyleSports – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bets (Racing Multis)

Bet £15+ on horse racing multiples at 2/1+ on Friday.

Unlock £10 in free bets paid as 2 × £5 tokens.

Free bets available for racing only on Saturday and Sunday.

BoyleSports are running Black Friday horse racing offers for racing fans, providing £10 in free bets when customers place £15 or more on horse racing multiples.

Qualifying bets must be placed on Friday, must settle that same day, and must feature cumulative odds of 2/1 or greater. Once the requirements are met, BoyleSports will award 2 × £5 free bets, one for Saturday and one for Sunday, available exclusively for use on horse racing markets.

It’s a strong weekend-long offer for punters who enjoy racing multis and want extra value across consecutive days, but you’ll need to get your qualifying bet in on this evening’s racing.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet (2Up Acca)

Place a five-fold pre-match acca on fixtures eligible for LiveScore’s 2Up promotion (2/1+).

Receive a £10 free bet after settlement.

Free bet valid for 7 days on any football market.

LiveScore Bet’s Black Friday promotion is a solid choice for Black Friday football offers, as punters who build a five-fold pre-match acca on fixtures are eligible for the site’s 2Up feature. To secure the offer, simply place a qualifying accumulator at combined odds of 2/1 or greater.

After your bet settles, LiveScore Bet will issue a £10 free bet to use on any football market. The free bet remains active for seven days, giving customers added flexibility across the weekend’s domestic and international football schedule.

It’s a great option for acca players who enjoy the added security of 2Up early payout.

Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £10 NFL Free Bet (Thanksgiving Weekend)

Place a £10 NFL bet builder at 2/1+ before 2 Dec.

Receive a £10 free bet to use on any NFL market.

Free bet active until 2 Dec.

Virgin Bet are offering a £10 free bet for customers who place a £10 NFL bet builder over Thanksgiving weekend. To unlock the promotion, bettors must place a qualifying bet builder at odds of 2/1 or greater on any NFL game before 2 December.

Once the wager settles, Virgin Bet will credit a £10 free bet, which can be used on any NFL market.

Free bets remain active until 2 December, making this an ideal promo for fans looking to bet on a busy slate of Thanksgiving and early-December NFL fixtures.

Unibet – US Bet Builder Refund

Build a £1+ bet builder (3+ legs, evens+) on NFL or NBA.

Tick the Bet Builder Refund box.

If your bet loses, get up to £10 back in free bets (valid for 7 days).

Unibet is a good choice for Black Friday bet builders, with their deal catering to US sports fans, offering up to £10 back in free bets if your NFL or NBA bet builder loses.

To qualify, bettors must place a £1+ bet builder with at least three selections and minimum odds of evens or greater, and must ensure the “Bet Builder Refund” box is selected on the bet slip. If the wager loses, Unibet will refund the stake as a free bet up to £10 within 24 hours.

Free bets remain valid for seven days and can be used across the sportsbook, giving punters a risk-reduced way to enjoy US action.

Responsible Gambling

Black Friday offers can be tempting, but betting should always remain fun and controlled. Remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose.

When taking advantage of Black Friday betting offers, always practice responsible gambling, and be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.