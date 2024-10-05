Israel-Iran latest: Hamas leader killed in Lebanon as Israeli strikes pummel Beirut suburbs
Iran vows to not back down as tensions escalate across Middle East
Israeli strikes have pummelled Beirut for another day as residents were seen running for shelter and blasts echoed through the southern suburbs, sending huge plumes of smoke and flames into the night sky.
As buildings shook miles away from the explosions on Friday, Israel also cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, which is used by the tens of thousands of people fleeing the Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah.
Beirut was also rocked by huge explosions the previous night, amid reports Israeli strikes targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, who is regarded as the successor to the militant group’s leader Nasrallah Hassan after he was killed in an Israeli strike.
Following the reported targeting of its allies’ next leader, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed his country and his regional proxies across the Middle East would carry on fighting Israel, as tensions escalate across the region.
“The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate”, Khamenei said of a massive missile barrage that saw Iran launch around 180 rockets at Israel.
Hezbollah senior leader ‘unreachable’ after Israeli strikes, report claims
A senior leader of Hezbollah is “unreachable” after Israeli strikes on Beirut, a Lebanese security source has told Reuters, suggesting that Israel may have killed another key figure from the Iran-backed group.
The source claimed that since strikes on the suburb of Dahieh in Beirut on Friday, senior leader Hashem Safieddine could not be reached.
Subsequent strikes have prevented rescuers from concluding whether Safieddine has been killed, separate sources added.
When asked in a Friday evening briefing about whether Safieddine was killed in the strike, Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said that the military was still investigating the outcome of the raid.
“Around midnight, we struck the Central Intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Dahieh,” he said. “When we have more information to share about who was there and what the result of the strike was, we will share it.”
He claimed that since beginning the ground invasion into southern Lebanon the Israeli military had killed 250 Hezbollah operatives, including four battalion commanders and nine company commanders.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed by an Israeli strike last week in Beirut.
Iran oil minister: We are not worried about crisis despite threats of strikes
Iranian oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has said he is “not worried about crisis” amid reports that Israel could target the country’s oil facilities by way of retaliation to Tehran’s aerial attack on Israel on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, US president Joe Biden sought to dissuade Israel from attacking Iran’s oil fields for fear of it’s impact on global oil prices.
“If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” he said.
Hamas official killed in Israel airstrike in Lebanon
An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group has said.
The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli air strike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.
Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah militant group. The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.
In pictures: Israel strikes Beirut this morning
Biden sends message to Netanyahu over election influence
Joe Biden said Benjamin Netanyahu should remember that “no administration” has helped Israel more than his in a rare appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday, 4 October. The US president was asked whether Israel’s prime minister is holding off on establishing a Gaza ceasefire deal to influence November’s US election. After issuing terse words to Mr Netanyahu, Mr Biden added: “Whether he’s trying to influence the election, I don’t know - but I’m not counting on that.”
UPD: Gaza health ministry issue new death toll
At least 41,825 Palestinians have been killed and an additional 96,910 wounded during the last nearly year of Israel’s ground and aerial war in the enclave, the local Hamas-run health ministry has said.
Israel orders evacuation of central Gaza strip ahead of ‘great force’ attack
Israel has ordered Palestinians civilians in two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip to leave ahead of operations to root out Hamas fighters.
Israeli Arabic-language military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a map detailing the areas where Israel is preparing to go in with “great force” imminently.
Addressing Palestiniains directly, he claimed that Hamas is “continuing their terrorist activities within your area”.
Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian has an English translation of the order below.
South Korea military evacuates 97 from Lebanon as tensions rise
A South Korean military transport aircraft has returned 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon on Saturday as Middle East tensions rise, the foreign ministry has announced.
A KC-330 aircraft left Beirut on Friday afternoon with the evacuees, who include Lebanese family members, and arrived at a military airfield on the south of Seoul, the ministry said.
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday ordered military aircraft to be deployed to evacuate South Korean citizens from parts of the Middle East as conflict escalates between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as the armed group’s backer, Iran.
South Korea’s defence ministry said it flew a C130J transport plane as backup, which is capable of operating on shorter runways and under fire, as a precaution, and sent 39 military personnel, including mechanics and diplomats.
The government will take further actions to ensure the safety of its citizens, the foreign ministry said without elaborating.
South Korean diplomats stationed in Lebanon remained in the country, Yonhap news agency reported.
Biden says he's unsure if Netanyahu is trying to influence US elections
US president Joe Biden said he “doesn’t know” whether Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delaying a ceasefire deal in Gaza to influence next month’s US presidential election.
Some Democrats have voiced similar concerns about Mr Netanyahu escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told CNN that he fears the Israeli prime minister may be acting strategically by launching attacks right before the US election.
“I hope this is not true, but it is certainly a possibility that the Israeli government might avoid signing any diplomatic agreement prior to the American election, potentially as a way to influence the result,” Mr Murphy said.
At least 20 killed in Israel attack on Gaza schools, UN says
The UN said at least 20 Palestinians sheltering across three schools in Gaza have been killed in the past two days.
“Schools are not a target and cannot be used for any military purposes by anyone,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN agency United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said yesterday.
Nearly 90 per cent of school buildings in Gaza have been directly hit or damaged since Israel invaded Gaza, of which a third are UNRWA schools, according to the UN.
