Israeli strikes have pummelled Beirut for another day as residents were seen running for shelter and blasts echoed through the southern suburbs, sending huge plumes of smoke and flames into the night sky.

As buildings shook miles away from the explosions on Friday, Israel also cut off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, which is used by the tens of thousands of people fleeing the Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah.

Beirut was also rocked by huge explosions the previous night, amid reports Israeli strikes targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, who is regarded as the successor to the militant group’s leader Nasrallah Hassan after he was killed in an Israeli strike.

Following the reported targeting of its allies’ next leader, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed his country and his regional proxies across the Middle East would carry on fighting Israel, as tensions escalate across the region.

“The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate”, Khamenei said of a massive missile barrage that saw Iran launch around 180 rockets at Israel.