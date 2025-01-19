Israel-Gaza ceasefire live: Israeli forces receive first three hostages from Hamas as Palestinians return home
British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari was among the three reunited with their families after 471 days
The first three hostages have been handed over to the Israeli military in frenetic scenes, with British-Israeli Emily Damari among those seen dashing into a Red Cross vehicle.
It marks the end of a harrowing 471 days in captivity for the 28-year-old, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza by Hamas on 7 October.
The families and loved ones of the hostages have welcomed the “exciting news”. Crowds gathered in Tel Aviv, as the ceasefire deal began after a three-hour delay. Families jumped and clapped, and cried out and wept.
The Israeli military confirmed it had received the three hostages and they will undergo an initial medical assessment. Families are eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones.
Ms Damari was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.
Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.
Meanwhile, Palestinians have taken to the streets of the besieged enclave to celebrate the truce, and have started to return to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble.
Israel’s government ratified the truce with Hamas on Saturday morning, paving the way for an end to the war in the Palestinian territory after 15 months of devastating fighting that has left over 46,000 Gazans dead.
Watch live: Freed Israeli hostages arrive at Sheba Medical Centre after Hamas ceasefire release
Watch live as the first freed hostages arrive at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel on Sunday (19 January) after being released as part of the Hamas ceasefire.
Father of an Israeli-American hostage grateful to Trump for work on ceasefire
The father of an Israel-American held by Hamas says he’s grateful for the incoming Trump administration for its work on getting the ceasefire deal over the finish line.
Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, says the outgoing Biden administration “did extraordinary work” on the framework of the deal.
“However, it took a tweet, the subsequent statements from President-elect Trump to get this home,” the father said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “And what we ask of President Trump and his team is to keep their finger on this.”
President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser, Brett McGurk, said Sunday that Sagui Dekel-Chen is one of the two Israeli-American hostages would will be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement over the coming weeks.
Watch | Hamas fighters surround first hostages to be released in ceasefire deal
Watch live: Biden addresses nation as Hamas releases first hostages in Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal
Watch live as outgoing President Joe Biden addresses the nation on Sunday (19 January) as Hamas released the first hostages in the Israel ceasefire deal.
Emily Damari’s mother issues statement
Mandy Damari said: “After 471 days Emily is finally home.
“I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home.
“While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues. Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home.
“We ask that the media please respect Emily’s and our family’s privacy during this time.”
Watch | Israeli hostage families shed tears as ceasefire reunion nears
Israeli hostages’ tears of joy as they reunite with families after Hamas kidnap
Starmer: Hostage release is ‘wonderful and long-overdue news’
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families. Among them is British citizen Emily Damari, who will now be reunited with her family, including her mother Amanda who has never stopped her tireless fight to bring her daughter home.
“I wish them all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced. We stand ready to offer assistance and support.
“However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet - so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas.
"We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of those remaining hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The UK stands ready to do everything it can to support a permanent and peaceful solution.”
Hamas says Israeli ceasefire violations could endanger hostages
Hamas’ armed wing said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza on Sunday but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.
In a video speech, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal.
Emily Damari’s lawyers share joy
In a statement posted on social media, Adam Wagner and Adam Rose, lawyers for the British hostage families, said: “We are delighted that our client, Emily Damari, has finally been released, after over 15 months of captivity by Hamas terrorists. We cannot wait to meet her.
“We are thankful to everyone who has played parts in campaigning for her release, including the British government who have provided support over the past 15 months.
“We request now that the family is allowed some peace and space.
“We continue to call for the speedy return of the other four hostages with strong British connections and for whom we act, Eli Sharabi, Yossi Sharabi (deceased), Oded Lifshitz and Avinatan Or, and of all of the other hostages.”
Palestinians in the West Bank gather for the expected release of 90 prisoners from Israel
Families and friends of some of the Palestinians prisoners set to be released from Israel in exchange for hostages in Gaza gathered in Ramallah as cars honked and people waved the Palestinian flag.
About 90 Palestinian prisoners from the West Bank and Jerusalem will be released Sunday after Hamas freed the three Israeli hostages. The Palestinians include 69 women.
Fadia Barghouti was arrested from Ramallah in April and spent three months in prison without being given a reason, she said. Tonight she hopes to see friends she had been detained with.
“I’m happy, because of the ceasefire people can live peacefully,” she said.
She said the war in Gaza is evidence that no one in the Middle East can live peacefully until Palestinians have their rights.
