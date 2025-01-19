✕ Close Hamas fighters surround first hostages to be released in ceasefire deal

The first three hostages have been handed over to the Israeli military in frenetic scenes, with British-Israeli Emily Damari among those seen dashing into a Red Cross vehicle.

It marks the end of a harrowing 471 days in captivity for the 28-year-old, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza by Hamas on 7 October.

The families and loved ones of the hostages have welcomed the “exciting news”. Crowds gathered in Tel Aviv, as the ceasefire deal began after a three-hour delay. Families jumped and clapped, and cried out and wept.

The Israeli military confirmed it had received the three hostages and they will undergo an initial medical assessment. Families are eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Ms Damari was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.

Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have taken to the streets of the besieged enclave to celebrate the truce, and have started to return to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble.

Israel’s government ratified the truce with Hamas on Saturday morning, paving the way for an end to the war in the Palestinian territory after 15 months of devastating fighting that has left over 46,000 Gazans dead.