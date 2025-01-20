Watch live: Displaced Palestinians return to homes on second day of Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as displaced Palestinians in Gaza return to their homes on the second day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire (20 January).
Residents poured into the streets at the start of the truce, despite the devastation surrounding them.
Many returned to homes reduced to rubble during 15 months of relentless conflict that claimed over 46,000 lives.
Israel freed 90 Palestinians on Sunday, seven hours after the first three Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
A large crowd gathered as a bus carrying dozens of Palestinian detainees arrived in the West Bank, with celebrations including fireworks and whistles amid shouts of “God is great”.
The released detainees were embraced in hugs as they posed for tearful pictures. All of those released were women or teens, the youngest 15.
Earlier yesterday, at least seven people were injured after Israeli security guards reportedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinian families waiting for their relatives outside Ofer Prison.