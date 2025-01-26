Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns that Donald Trump may be prepared to ditch America’s support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky are wrong, insiders have claimed.

People working with the newly installed White House administration point to the presence of one of Zelensky’s key allies at a place of honour at President Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

David Arakhamia, the Ukrainian parliamentary group leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party, was afforded a rare place in the Capitol rotunda to witness the inauguration on Monday. He has since told Ukrainian media that he now expects a formal Ukrainian delegation to meet with the US president next month.

open image in gallery Ukrainian people’s deputy David Arakhamia is working to convince Donald Trump to keep supporting the war effort ( David Arakhamia )

He said: “We are now working to ensure that the relevant meetings are held at the inter-parliamentary level and other levels."

The optimism though comes at a difficult time for Ukraine with Trump describing President Zelensky as “no angel” partly blaming him for the war with Russia, and the new White House administration halting all foreign aid to everywhere outside Israel and Egypt.

Arakhamia was one of just a handful of foreign dignitaries allowed into the building once the ceremony was taken inside because of the sub-zero temperatures in Washington DC on the day. Others included former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Arakhamia - sometimes known as David Braun - is a leading Ukrainian businessman and entrepreneur who has been described as Zelensky’s number two.

His path to Trump appears to have been secured after he emerged as a guest last week at the Stars and Stripes Union Jack party on the Friday before the inauguration.

The party, which had Nigel Farage as guest of honour, was organised by Washington DC political fixer Gerry Gunster and Brexiteers Andy Wigmore and Arron Banks, who have strong connections with the administration.

While members of the Trump family were not present, members of the president’s inner circle were there including several power brokers who were able to ensure he connected him with the US president-elect before the ceremony.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has yet to indicate what he plans to do about the Ukraine-Russia war ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

An insider told The Independent: “For those worrying about Ukraine they should take note of Arakhamia’s presence at the inauguration.

“This was a very significant move and shows the intent of Donald Trump to ensure that Ukraine gets a good deal at the end of this process. It should calm some nerves.

“The president takes this issue very seriously. There are a number of complex issues that are going to play out but he is going to work with Zelensky and there will be a formal meeting shortly.

The source added: “Zelensky did not feel he could go to the inauguration himself but he sent his number two who was treated with huge respect.”

The revelations come as President Trump appears to be playing a double game with his plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

He has already warned Vladimir Putin about continuing attacks on Ukraine and stated that he is willing to continue to provide military aid to the country while the war continues. However, he has also sent a warning shot to Zelensky, claiming that he “is no angel”.

The approach appears to reflect divides in his own administration over the war and how much support Ukraine deserves. Nevertheless, among his many bold claims for the world stage, Trump aims to end the war by the spring.