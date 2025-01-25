State Department halts new funding on nearly all US aid programs worldwide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The State Department has ordered a freeze on almost all funding for foreign assistance programs, days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to pause aid for 90 days.

The Friday order from the State Department, accompanied by a memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, includes exceptions for emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt.

On Monday, Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance to review its efficiency and ensure it aligned with his foreign policy.

The memo from Rubio asked staffers to issue “stop-work orders” on nearly all “existing foreign assistance awards”, CNN reported.

The memo said the administration would be developing standards for a review of the assistance, to ensure it is “aligned with President Trump’s foreign policy agenda.”

“Decisions whether to continue, modify, or terminate programs will be made following this review,” the memo read, adding that it should be completed within 85 days.

This review is to be sent to Trump along with a recommendation from Rubio on what foreign assistance programs to continue.

The U.S. provides more foreign aid worldwide than any other country, allocating approximately $60 billion for foreign aid in 2023.

The order’s lack of exemptions for life-saving health programs, such as clinics and immunization initiatives, has caused concern and alarm among humanitarian organizations

“The stop-work order is completely reckless,” a senior official at USAID told NPR on condition of anonymity.

“The impact of this stop order is meant to negatively disrupt not just US foreign aid programs and the intended beneficiaries of these programs but the daily lives of people who deliver this critical aid: people with families to take care of, who have to buy food, pay rent and utilities. Yes, reform of U.S. foreign aid is desperately needed but these draconian measures are unhelpful.”

Abby Maxman, head of Oxfam America, said: “By suspending foreign development assistance, the Trump administration is threatening the lives and futures of communities in crisis, and abandoning the United States’ long-held bipartisan approach to foreign assistance which supports people based on need, regardless of politics.”

“These are bilateral decisions but nonetheless we expect those nations who have the capability to generously fund development assistance,” said United Nations’ deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

Some aid projects began receiving their first stop-work orders under the freeze on Friday afternoon.

Some organizations were also interpreting the directive as an immediate stop-work order for U.S.-funded aid work globally, a former senior U.S. Agency for International Development official told The Associated Press anonymously. The official also added that many organizations might stop operations immediately to prevent incurring further costs.