Melania Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC ahead of Donald’s keynote speech: Live updates
Follow the latest updates from Milwaukee as Donald Trump prepares to give his keynote speech on Thursday night
Louise Thomas
Editor
Melania Trump made a surprise entrance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night ahead of her husband’s keynote speech.
Donald Trump is set to deliver the keynote speech this evening, following major speakers Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump and Hulk Hogan. The former president promised his remarks will be more moderate in tone after he called for cooler rhetoric after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.
Melania Trump has been largely absent from her husband’s campaign events. She had yet to appear at the convention before this evening.
The former president, still sporting a bandaged ear, entered the convention earlier in the night. He was met with a standing ovation as AC/DC’s “Back in Black” played.
Trump’s new running mate JD Vance closed out the third night of the RNC with his first speech as the GOP’s vice presidential nominee.
Also addressing the convention on Wednesday was Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Kai Trump – the former president’s eldest grandchild, 17 – who received a warm welcome on stage and praised her grandfather as a “normal” senior who gives her “candy and soda when her parents aren’t looking.”
Eric Trump on assassination attempt: ‘Never have I been more proud to be a Trump’
Eric Trump told the Republican National Convention about his reaction to the assassination attempt against his father during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
“A man who survived a bullet that was intended to eliminate him permanently from our future and from our family,” Eric Trump said. “Never have I been more proud to be a Trump.”
“Dad five days ago, Lara, Luke, Carolina and I held our breath as we saw blood pour across your face,” he continued. “By the grace of God, divine intervention and your guardian angels above you survived.”
The 40-year-old then recounted the moments after the bullet struck Donald Trump’s ear.
“The whole world saw your strength as you stood up, you wiped the blood off your face, you put your fist in the air, in a moment that will be remembered as one of the most courageous acts in the history of American politics, you shouted: Fight!”
The crowd broke out into applause, chanting, “Fight, fight.”
Eric Trump speaks ahead of father’s keynote address: ‘Not a threat to democracy'
Eric Trump is speaking at the Republican National Convention minutes ahead of his father’s keynote address.
His brother, Donald Trump Jr, and neice Kai Trump both spoke on Wednesday evening in support of the former president.
“He brought manufacturing back to America small businesses flourished,” Eric Trump said of his father. “He did what he promised he put America first we were winning. Donald Trump made America great again.”
“But he also created a movement, a movement that threatened the special interest of the political elites, a movement that cast a bright light on the institution’s weaponized against the American people,” he continued.
The 40-year-old said his father is “not a threat to democracy.”
“He is a threat to those who despise our republic, many of whom are bought and sold bribed and coerced, people who have never signed the front of a check, and who had been dependent on the government their entire adult lives,” Eric Trump said as he was met with cheers from the audience.
Melania makes rare appearance at RNC with Trump as family including Jared and Ivanka fill box on final night
Melania Trump has finally made an appearance alongside her husband on the final night of the Republican National Convention, as the former president prepares to make his first speech since the attempt on his life.
The former first lady was pictured standing behind Trump as he signed paperwork to officially accept the Republican nomination for presidential candidate on Thursday.
Hulk Hogan takes the stage: ‘Trump is the toughest of them all'
Famous wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage for an energetic speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.
“Over my career, I’ve been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet, and I’ve squared off against warriors, ooh, yeah, savages,” Hogan said. “And I’ve even, like I said, body-slammed giants in the middle of the ring. And I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, brother Donald Trump is the toughest of them all.”
“You know something, when I came here tonight, there was so much energy in this room, I felt maybe I was in Madison Square Garden getting ready to win another world title... the vibe was so intense,” he continued.
“The energy was so crazy, it felt like maybe I was gonna press that no good sticky giant over my head and slam him through the mat, Brother!”
Trump re-enters RNC with kids, grandchildren in tow
Donald Trump made yet another entrance at the Republican National Convention tonight, this time accompanied by several family members.
Trump is now sitting among several of his children and grandchildren, including Donald Trump Jr and Kai Trump, who both spoke on night three of the convention.
‘The only crime President Trump has committed is loving America’: Alina Habba’s tearful tribute to ‘my friend’
Attorney Alina Habba gave a tearful tribute to former President Donald Trump during her appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.
“I know you’re all used to hearing me shouting outside a courthouse, but tonight I want to take you behind the law and behind the headlines and share with you a side of President Trump that reveals his character, his kindness, and his commitment to saving this great country,” she said.
Tucker Carlson claims that Trump offered to stand guard outside his house in unscripted speech to ‘leader'
Former Fox News host and conservative provocateur Tucker Carlson said that former president Donald Trump offered to stand guard at his home after demostrators came to his home in Washington after 2018.
Carlson received the biggest applause at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention ahead of Trump’s speech.
Fox News and Carlson parted ways last year, but he remains a massively popular and influential figure.
Watch: Republican National Convention attendees react to death of Lou Dobbs
Tucker Carlson says Trump turned down chance to ‘inflame’ the nation, claims opponents would have done so
Right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson claimed Donald Trump passed up the opportunity to “inflame” the US after he was shot at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
“He turned down the most obvious opportunity in politics to inflame the nation after being shot, which is an opportunity that almost every other politician I’ve ever met, and certainly his opponents, would have taken instantly,” Carlson said.
“This is the most responsible, unifying behavior of a leader, I think I’ve ever seen,” he continued.
Carlson also claimed that “Antifa” showed up at his home and that Trump offered to “stand guard” at his house the next day during the unscripted speech on Thursday night.
Tucker Carlson met with thunderous applause, cheers from crowd
Right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson took the stage at the Republican National Convention this evening.
The crowd met him with thunderous applause and roaring cheers.
Carlson appears to be improvising his speech, with the Fiserv Forum’s teleprompter showing a countdown timer instead of his speech text.
