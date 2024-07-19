✕ Close Trump takes RNC floor to ‘Back in Black’ still sporting ear bandage

Melania Trump made a surprise entrance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night ahead of her husband’s keynote speech.

Donald Trump is set to deliver the keynote speech this evening, following major speakers Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump and Hulk Hogan. The former president promised his remarks will be more moderate in tone after he called for cooler rhetoric after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.

Melania Trump has been largely absent from her husband’s campaign events. She had yet to appear at the convention before this evening.

The former president, still sporting a bandaged ear, entered the convention earlier in the night. He was met with a standing ovation as AC/DC’s “Back in Black” played.

Trump’s new running mate JD Vance closed out the third night of the RNC with his first speech as the GOP’s vice presidential nominee.

Also addressing the convention on Wednesday was Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Kai Trump – the former president’s eldest grandchild, 17 – who received a warm welcome on stage and praised her grandfather as a “normal” senior who gives her “candy and soda when her parents aren’t looking.”