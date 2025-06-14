Trump military parade underway as president arrives to watch festivities on his birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and his family are watching thousands of troops march in a military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday.

Tanks are rolling by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view the parade from the stands on a dark and cloudy evening in Washington, D.C., hours after tens of thousands of Americans across the country rallied against what protest organizers labeled a “wasteful” spectacle.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is seated beside the president as more than 6,000 troops are marching near the National Mall.

The president waved to the crowd and pumped his fist on arrival as people chanted “USA! USA!” He walked onto the viewing gallery to a mix of “Hail to the Chief” and “Happy Birthday.”

He is expected to speak after the procession.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at the parade in Washington, D.C. It is also Trump’s 79th birthday. ( REUTERS )

Flash floods and thunderstorms are forecast in the capital later, but Trump vowed the weather wouldn’t stop the celebrations.

“Our great military parade is on, rain or shine. Remember, a rainy day parade brings good luck. I’ll see you all in DC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier.

The parade tells the Army’s story, starting with the Battle of Lexington — the first battle of the Revolutionary War — and moves to present day.

Each conflict will have 150 troops in period costume, followed by a section of hundreds of troops in modern-day dress. For the past several weeks, Army planners have been working out how to get the procession timed to exactly 90 minutes, Army spokesman Steve Warren said.

open image in gallery Trump, his family and other U.S. officials are watching the parade from the viewing gallery. The parade tells the Army’s story, starting with the Battle of Lexington — the first battle of the Revolutionary War — and move all the way to present day. ( AP )

open image in gallery Trump stood to salute the troops as he sat beside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the first lady. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Parachuters descended from the sky at the opening of the parade, as red smoke streaked across the sky.

The spectacle is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, according to Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan.

While there are bipartisan concerns about the cost, it’s not the biggest U.S. military parade that has been held.

President Andrew Johnson appears to still hold that record, set when his “Grand Review of the Armies” marked the end of the Civil War. That show of force in 1865, meant to salve a war-weary nation, included 145,000 soldiers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump’s parade follows a day of nationwide protests where hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in more than 2,000 cities and small towns to demonstrate against Trump and his administration.

open image in gallery Tanks are rolling by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they watch the parade from the stands on a dark and cloudy evening in Washington, D.C. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Parachuters descended from the sky at the opening of the parade. ( REUTERS )

The “No Kings” demonstrations were organized to deliberately clash with the president’s celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Organizers avoided D.C. and held a flagship march in Philadelphia “to draw a clear contrast between our people-powered movement and the costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade in Washington,” according to the group’s website.

Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to meet protesters at his parade with “very big force.”

“And I haven't even heard about a protest, but you know, this is people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force,” he told reporters at the Oval Office this week.

Trump’s director of communications, Steven Cheung, mocked the protests on X.

“The so-called No Kings protests have been a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance,” Cheung said. “It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day. But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and who those continue to serve our country.“

AP contributed reporting