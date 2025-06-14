Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump military parade live: President spends his birthday watching Army’s 250th anniversary show

Trump is spending his 79th birthday attending the military parade in Washington DC

Ariana Baio
in New York
Saturday 14 June 2025 19:25 EDT
Comments
Trump arrives at military parade amid nationwide demonstrations against him

President Donald Trump is spending his 79th birthday attending a military parade dedicated to celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

Walking out to a mix of “Hail to the Chief” and “Happy Birthday,” the president took his seat in the viewing gallery alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other officials.

Saturday’s parade is a rare moment for the U.S. – putting the strength of the military on full view with tanks, aircrafts, and soldiers walking through the nation’s capital for all to see. The last time American troops were on this kind of display was after the Gulf War in 1991.

The military parade got off to an early start due to impending weather, but got on nonetheless.

Parade attendees gathered around the capital, which is under tight security, to witness the historic moment.

At the same time, protesters around the country have gathered in major cities, protesting Trump’s controversial use of his executive power.

Parade shows off Army uniforms through history

Part of Saturday’s parade is showing off the U.S. Army’s uniforms and transportation throughout history.

Down the parade route, soldiers walked to showcase different uniforms from the Revolutionary War era through modern day.

Soldiers in Revolutionary War-era military uniforms
Soldiers in Revolutionary War-era military uniforms (REUTERS)
Soldiers dressed in Vietnam War uniforms
Soldiers dressed in Vietnam War uniforms (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio15 June 2025 00:30

'Barracuda' plays while tanks role in

While U.S. Army tanks rolled into the military parade, Heart’s famous song “Barracuda” played,

Nancy Wilson, an original member of Heart, has said the song is about “a real sleazeball” and is “even more relevant” now “in the salacious billionaire culture with the grab-them-by-the-p***y” mentality.”

Read more here:

Ariana Baio15 June 2025 00:20

Vice President JD Vance and family attend military parade

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, brought their children to the military parade in Washington, D.C. on a rainy Saturday.

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children attend the Army 250th Anniversary Parade i
US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children attend the Army 250th Anniversary Parade i (AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana Baio15 June 2025 00:18

Golden Knights Parachute Team touches down at parade

A member of the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team takes part in a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday
A member of the Golden Knights U.S. Army Parachute Team takes part in a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday (REUTERS)
A member of the Golden Knights, the US Army's parachute demonstration and competition team, lands in front of the White House
A member of the Golden Knights, the US Army's parachute demonstration and competition team, lands in front of the White House (AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana Baio15 June 2025 00:06

Military aircrafts fly by Washington monument

Military airplanes and helicopters began circling the Washington Monument at the start of the military parade, despite some impending bad weather.

A U.S. Army B-25 and two P-51's fly past the Washington Monument
A U.S. Army B-25 and two P-51's fly past the Washington Monument (Getty Images)
Helicopters are seen near the base of the Washington Monument
Helicopters are seen near the base of the Washington Monument (AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana Baio15 June 2025 00:03

Watch live: Trump holds Army’s 250th anniversary parade on his birthday

Ariana Baio14 June 2025 23:58

U.S. Army walks in the parade commemorating its 250th anniversary
U.S. Army walks in the parade commemorating its 250th anniversary (AP)
Marching band and Army soldiers walk in downtown Washington DC
Marching band and Army soldiers walk in downtown Washington DC (AP)
Ariana Baio14 June 2025 23:56

President arrives to watch festivities on his birthday

President Donald Trump has arrived at the military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are watching from the stands on a dark and cloudy evening in Washington, D.C.

The president waved to the crowd and pumped his fist as people chanted “USA! USA!”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is standing beside the president as more than 6,000 troops are marching near the National Mall.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a military parade commemorating
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a military parade commemorating (AP)
Rhian Lubin14 June 2025 23:49

Parade kicks off

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the military parade occurring in Washington D.C. to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary – also coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday

Ariana Baio14 June 2025 23:47

