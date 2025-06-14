‘No Kings’ protests live updates: Hundreds of anti-Trump rallies to be held nationwide ahead of president’s military parade
Day of action comes after week-long protests in Los Angeles against Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and ICE raids on immigrants
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for demonstrations on Saturday, when those opposed to President Donald Trump’s planned military parade in Washington are expected to take to the streets.
Trump called for the parade of troops and hardware through the heart of Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Saturday also coincides with his 79th birthday, and many are comparing the event to the actions of a dictator in an authoritarian regime.
The group ‘No Kings,’ which is organizing the day of action, wrote on its website: “The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”
Up to 2,000 individual events of varying sizes are believed to have been organized from coast to coast, with the group emphasizing that a core principle is nonviolence and de-escalation of any confrontation.
In New York, Mayor Eric Adams stated that the NYPD was well-prepared to manage the protests and protect those exercising their rights. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned that any criminal conduct will not be tolerated and arrests would be made.
Trump has said he does not feel like a king, and any protesters who gather in Washington during the parade would be met with “very big force.”
'We will make an example of you', warn Republican governors
Florida governor Ron De Santis has warned anti-Trump protesters that he is ready to “make an example of” any demonstrators that start rioting.
Speaking in a news conference this week, he said: “The minute you cross into attacking law enforcement, any type of rioting, any type of vandalism, looting, just be prepared to have the law come down on you. And we will make an example of you - you can guarantee it.”
Texas governor Greg Abbott has already vowed to deploy the national guard against protesters. He posted on social media platform X that “peaceful protesting is legal. But once you cross the line, you will be arrested.” He then added: “FAFO”, thought to be an acronym for f*** around and find out.
Protests to take place as Trump military parade rolls through Washington
As millions of Americans protest against the Trump administration across the US on Saturday, a military parade will be on display in Washington DC.
President Donald Trump’s military parade will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army, which happens to coincide with Mr Trump’s 79th birthday.
The parade is expected to cost up to $45million and will involve seven million pounds of machinery and weaponry.
The parade will begin with a fitness competition and an official ceremony to celebrate the army’s anniversary. Some 6,700 soldiers are expected to then march down Constitution Avenue Northwest, past the White House.
Black Hawk, Chinook and Apache helicopters will also fly over the procession. Mr Trump has said that the event will let Americans “celebrate a little bit” as “we’ve had a lot of victories”.
The flagship rally in protest at Mr Trump’s administration is planned for Philadelphia, with 60,000-80,000 people expected to attend.
Protests expected at around 2,000 locations across the US
Protests against the Trump administration are expected at around 2,000 sites across the US on Saturday.
Ezra Levin, co-founder of one of the groups behind the protests, Indivisible, said: “We’ve seen hundreds of new events on the No Kings Day map since the weekend. We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people register for those events.”
The demonstrations will protest against president Donald Trump’s deportations, attacks on civil rights, and challenges to the courts, according to organisers.
A website for the protest says: “The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings”.
