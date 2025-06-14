National 'No Kings' protests scheduled during military parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cities across the U.S. are bracing for demonstrations on Saturday, when those opposed to President Donald Trump’s planned military parade in Washington are expected to take to the streets.

Trump called for the parade of troops and hardware through the heart of Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Saturday also coincides with his 79th birthday, and many are comparing the event to the actions of a dictator in an authoritarian regime.

The group ‘No Kings,’ which is organizing the day of action, wrote on its website: “The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

Up to 2,000 individual events of varying sizes are believed to have been organized from coast to coast, with the group emphasizing that a core principle is nonviolence and de-escalation of any confrontation.

In New York, Mayor Eric Adams stated that the NYPD was well-prepared to manage the protests and protect those exercising their rights. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned that any criminal conduct will not be tolerated and arrests would be made.

Trump has said he does not feel like a king, and any protesters who gather in Washington during the parade would be met with “very big force.”