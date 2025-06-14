‘God is reaching out to you’: Pope Leo addresses hometown Chicago crowd and encourages them to make a difference in the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV shared a message of hope with his hometown of Chicago Saturday as he encouraged the crowd to make a difference in the world.

The American pope made a virtual appearance on the jumbotron at the Chicago White Sox baseball stadium, a place that holds a special place in his heart.

In his first address to the U.S. since he was elected pope in May, he urged the crowd and those listening online to come “together in friendship,” “build up community,” so that “we too can find true meaning in our lives.”

The pope specifically called on the “young people of the world” to find God in their hearts, and to “grow in communion so as to be beacons of hope in our troubled world.”

“So many people who suffer from different experiences of depression or sadness — they can discover that the love of God is truly healing, that it brings hope,” he said, acknowledging the difficulties of the pandemic.

open image in gallery Pope Leo, who was born in the U.S., gave an address to a crowd in his hometown of Chicago. ( REUTERS )

“When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world,” he added.

The event was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his election.

Born Robert Prevost in Chicago and raised in nearby south suburban Dolton, Pope Leo XIV is the first American leader of the Catholic Church. He is also a Chicago White Sox baseball fan.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox cap, on the day of his general audience in St. Peter's Square on June 11. He is a longtime fan of the baseball team. ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery The White Sox’s home, Rate Field, played host for Pope Leo’s first ever U.S. address ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery A program is stuffed into a seat at Rate Field, home to the Chicago White Sox, where the pope addressed the US for the first time since he was elected ( Getty Images )

He spent his career serving as an Augustinian missionary and ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops. He succeeded Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

The event was emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky, and highlighted his roots in the city, his passion for the game Wordle and music by the city’s Leo Catholic High School Choir and a musician from Peru. T

here was even an invitation from the team for the pope to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a future White Sox game.

open image in gallery The pope called on the “young people of the world” to find God in their hearts, and to “grow in communion so as to be beacons of hope in our troubled world.” ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery There was even an invitation to the Pope for him to throw out a first pitch at a future game. ( REUTERS )

Before concluding his message, the pope urged the audience to “share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world.”

The event was scheduled for June 14 because no games were on the calendar, but it noticeably came at a historic moment in time.

While some are celebrating the military’s 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., with a parade ordered by President Trump, others are participating in “No Kings” protests in cities across the country in response to National Guard troops being deployed to the streets of Los Angeles amid immigration raids.

Just last week, at mass held in St. Peter’s Square, Leo criticized the surge of nationalist political movements in the world and prayed for reconciliation and dialogue.