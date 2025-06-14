‘God is reaching out to you’: Pope Leo addresses hometown Chicago crowd and encourages them to make a difference in the world
Pope Leo XIV was elected in May
Pope Leo XIV shared a message of hope with his hometown of Chicago Saturday as he encouraged the crowd to make a difference in the world.
The American pope made a virtual appearance on the jumbotron at the Chicago White Sox baseball stadium, a place that holds a special place in his heart.
In his first address to the U.S. since he was elected pope in May, he urged the crowd and those listening online to come “together in friendship,” “build up community,” so that “we too can find true meaning in our lives.”
The pope specifically called on the “young people of the world” to find God in their hearts, and to “grow in communion so as to be beacons of hope in our troubled world.”
“So many people who suffer from different experiences of depression or sadness — they can discover that the love of God is truly healing, that it brings hope,” he said, acknowledging the difficulties of the pandemic.
“When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world,” he added.
The event was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago in honor of his election.
Born Robert Prevost in Chicago and raised in nearby south suburban Dolton, Pope Leo XIV is the first American leader of the Catholic Church. He is also a Chicago White Sox baseball fan.
He spent his career serving as an Augustinian missionary and ministering in Peru before taking over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops. He succeeded Pope Francis, who died on April 21.
The event was emceed by Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky, and highlighted his roots in the city, his passion for the game Wordle and music by the city’s Leo Catholic High School Choir and a musician from Peru. T
here was even an invitation from the team for the pope to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a future White Sox game.
Before concluding his message, the pope urged the audience to “share that message of hope with one another — in outreach, in service, in looking for ways to make our world a better place — gives true life to all of us, and is a sign of hope for the whole world.”
The event was scheduled for June 14 because no games were on the calendar, but it noticeably came at a historic moment in time.
While some are celebrating the military’s 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., with a parade ordered by President Trump, others are participating in “No Kings” protests in cities across the country in response to National Guard troops being deployed to the streets of Los Angeles amid immigration raids.
Just last week, at mass held in St. Peter’s Square, Leo criticized the surge of nationalist political movements in the world and prayed for reconciliation and dialogue.
