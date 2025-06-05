Musk’s alleged baby momma Ashley St. Clair offers ‘breakup advice’ to Trump as president’s feud with ‘first buddy’ grows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of one of Elon Musk’s 14 children, has offered President Donald Trump “breakup advice” as the feud between the pair intensifies.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” St. Clair quipped in a post on X shortly after the billionaire claimed that the president would’ve lost the 2024 election without him.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote on X. “Such ingratitude,” Musk added in a separate post.

Trump has furiously hit back in posts on Truth Social. “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave,” Trump said Thursday. “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

St Clair, 26, went public with her claims that she and Musk share a child in February. Then, in an explosive interview with the Wall Street Journal in April, she claimed that the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence.

She rejected the offer. “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St Clair reportedly told Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office.

Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously maintained that he does not know “for sure” whether St Clair’s child is his but the “Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to test results that came back, the Journal reported.

The mogul has four children — Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as well as three — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus — with music artist Grimes. And he has six children with Justine Wilson, to whom he was married for eight years from 2000.

According to multiple sources close to the tech mogul, the number of Musk’s children is “much higher than publicly known,” they told The Journal.

Musk did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment at the time, but made light of it on his social media platform X by comparing the Journal to celebrity tabloidTMZ.