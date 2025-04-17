Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashley St. Clair has finally shared the name of the son she shares with Elon Musk.

The author made new allegations about her relationship with Musk, months after claiming he was the father of her child, during a bombshell interview with The Wall Street Journal, published Tuesday.

In the article, the name of St. Clair’s child was revealed: Romulus St. Clair. The piece also noted that Musk did a paternity test, with a report from Labcorp revealing that the “Probability of Paternity” was 99.9999 percent.

However, Musk has still not publicly identified St. Clair’s son as his child.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Musk for comment.

St. Clair, 26, went public in February with her claims that she and Musk share a child. Now, she has claimed to the Journal that the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence.

Ashley St. Clair says her son’s name is Romulus ( @stclairashley / Twitter / Getty Images )

“I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St. Clair reportedly told Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office.

After the publication of the Journal’s report, St. Clair claimed the amount Musk paid in child support had dropped to $20,000. She also claimed that Musk, who is reportedly the father of 14, has used his wealth to silence some of the other women who have had his children.

Musk has four children — Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as well as three — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus — with music artist Grimes. And he has six children with Justine Wilson, his ex-wife of eight years.

St. Clair alleged that she gained an insight into Musk’s “paranoid” way of thinking when they dated in 2023 after meeting in the spring of that year. Their romance began on Musk’s social media platform X after he began to interact with her posts, according to the Journal’s report.

She was invited by Musk to visit X’s headquarters in San Francisco. From there, he took her on a separate trip to Rhode Island on his private plane, where the SpaceX CEO was visiting one of his sons at college, and then later on a getaway to St. Barts for the New Year.

During their time together, Musk frequently talked to St. Clair about having children, she claimed. “The first time they had sex, Musk joked that they should ‘pick a name’ for their future child,” the outlet reported

On the trip to St. Barts, she told Musk that she was ovulating. “What are we waiting for?” he reportedly replied, and their son was conceived, according to St. Clair.

During St. Clair’s pregnancy, she claimed Musk suggested they “bring in other women to have even more of their children faster” in his mission to save civilization.

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” Musk told St. Clair in a text message seen by the Journal. “We will need to use surrogates,” he added.

In February, just one week after publicly disclosing she gave birth to Musk’s child, St. Clair asked a New York court to compel Musk to submit a paternity test so he may be declared the father of the child, who was then only referred to by the initials “RSC.”

She also filed a petition seeking sole custody of the child, whom she says Musk has only seen three times since he was born and has “no involvement” in his care or upbringing.

In March, St. Clair claimed that Musk attempted to attack her financially and silence her with a gag order. “Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally,” her attorney Karen Rosenthal told People at the time. She later claimed to MailOnline that she was selling her $100,000 Tesla, a black Model S, to make up for Musk’s cutting 60 percent of his child support.

Musk later fired back, claiming he’d actually given her $2.5 million in child support payments.“ I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” he wrote on X.