Elon Musk says he’s given Ashley St. Clair $2.5m in child support, she says she’s had to sell her Tesla
‘I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support’, St. Clair told reporters Saturday
In the wake of a new video showing MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla while saying Elon Musk had cut off her “son’s child support,” the Tesla CEO fired back, claiming he’s actually given her $2.5 million in payments.
Musk, 53, responded to the video in a post on X.
“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” he wrote Monday.
“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”
This would contradict claims made by St. Clair in a video that was posted over the weekend.
“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support,” she told a MailOnline reporter who witnessed her handing the $100,000 black Model S over to a car sales representative outside her Manhattan apartment Saturday.
St. Clair, 26, told the Mail that she last attempted contact with the world’s richest man on February 13 and that he had not responded to her.
When a reporter asked if Musk had been “vindictive” towards St. Clair, she said: “Yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out.”
The Independent contacted Elon Musk’s lawyer for comment.
St. Clair first went public with the accusations on February 14 on X, declaring that she had given birth to the child five months before and that “Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.
“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she shared.
St. Clair then filed a paternity and custody lawsuit in a New York court on February 21, after Musk reportedly told her to keep the baby a secret, then ghosted her – forcing her to go public and take legal action.
Almost a month later, on March 14, Musk's lawyers successfully petitioned a New York judge for a gag order against the influencer – locking down details of the matter and prohibiting St. Clair's ability to speak out.
Until now, Musk has not publicly acknowledged whether the child is his own; instead, he has opted to post a flurry of cryptic posts on X about St. Clair's claims.
While speaking with MailOnline, St. Clair said she was not only forced to sell her Tesla because of her dire personal financial situation, but because of the EV’s declining stock price.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments