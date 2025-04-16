Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has a plan to populate the world with more babies of “high intelligence” — and it’s all part of his wider mission to one day occupy Mars to save civilization.

That is according to an explosive report by the Wall Street Journal about the world’s richest man and how MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair found herself caught up in his “harem drama.”

St Clair, 26, went public with her claims that she and Musk share a child in February. Now she has claimed that the billionaire offered her a one-time payment of $15 million, plus $100,000 a month until her child turns 21, in exchange for her silence.

She rejected the offer. “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” St Clair reportedly told Musk’s fixer Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family office.

St Clair claimed that Musk has used his wealth to silence some of the other women who have had his children, according to the report.

Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously maintained that he does not know “for sure” whether St Clair’s child is his but the “Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to test results that came back last Friday, the Journal reports. According to multiple sources close to the tech mogul, the number of Musk’s children is “much higher than publicly known.”

Musk did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment but made light of it on his social media platform X. “TMZ >> WSJ,” he posted late Tuesday.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Musk for comment.

open image in gallery St Clair gained an insight into Musk’s “paranoid” way of thinking when they dated in 2023 after meeting in the spring of that year. Their romance began on Musk’s social media platform X after he began to interact with her posts. ( @stclairashley/X )

The report contains extraordinary details about how Musk believes a declining population is a grave threat to civilization. “He is driven to correct the historic moment by helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence,” the Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

St Clair gained an insight into Musk’s “paranoid” way of thinking when they dated in 2023 after meeting in the spring of that year. Their romance began on Musk’s social media platform X after he began to interact with her posts.

She was invited by Musk to visit X’s headquarters in San Francisco. From there, he took her on a separate trip to Rhode Island on his private plane, where the Space X CEO was visiting one of his sons at college, and then later on a getaway to St. Barts for New Year.

During their time together, Musk frequently talked to St Clair about having children, she claimed. “The first time they had sex, Musk joked that they should ‘pick a name’ for their future child,” the outlet reports.

On the trip to St. Barts, she told Musk that she was ovulating. “What are we waiting for?” he reportedly replied, and their son was conceived, according to St Clair.

During St Clair’s pregnancy, she claimed Musk suggested they “bring in other women to have even more of their children faster” in his mission to save civilization.

open image in gallery Musk believes a declining population is a grave threat to civilization. ‘He is driven to correct the historic moment by helping seed the earth with more human beings of high intelligence,’ the Journal reports ( AP )

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” Musk told St Clair in a text message seen by the Journal. “We will need to use surrogates,” he added.

Once visibly pregnant, St Clair stayed inside her apartment in New York City to avoid speculation. Birchall was instructed by Musk to send her $2 million for expenses, the Journal reports, which she used in part to pay for security.

Birchall also reportedly warned St Clair that Musk expected “privacy and confidentiality” about the child. After the birth, St Clair was “pushed” again to sign the $15 million agreement in exchange for her discretion.

Musk then weighed in and told St Clair that it was dangerous to reveal his relationship to the baby. He described himself as the “#2 after Trump for assassination” in text messages seen by the Journal. “Only the paranoid survive,” he added.

St Clair didn’t sign the agreement. “One of the main sticking points, she said, was that it would make her son feel illegitimate,” the outlet reports.

When she learned a newspaper was planning to publish a story about the child, St Clair went public.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in February. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Musk revoked the $15 million offer, according to the outlet, and the case went to court to discuss paternity testing. In the meantime, Musk dropped his support to $40,000 a month while St Clair’s legal fees soared.

After the publication of the Journal’s report, St Clair claimed the amount Musk paid in child support had dropped to $20,000.