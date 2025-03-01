Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk appeared to confirm the birth of his likely 14th child in a subtle post on social media.

The tech billionaire, 53, responded to a post on X by Shivon Zilis, with whom he already shares three children – two twins and a one-year-old named Arcadia, whose birthday was on Friday.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” wrote Zilis, who is the executive of Musk’s brain-computer interface company, Neuralink. She did not reveal his age.

“Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

open image in gallery The tech billionaire, 53, responded to a post on X by Shivon Zilis, with whom he already shares three children ( Shivon Zilis/X )

Musk replied to the post with a heart emoji.

The birth of the twins – named Strider and Azure – was first reported in July 2022. Court documents obtained by Insider revealed they were born in November 2021.

The SpaceX boss — a self-described “pronatalist” who has repeatedly stated that he believes in having a high number of kids as a way to combat what he sees as a looming “population collapse” — now has apparently 14 children with four women, some of whom are believed to have been conceived through IVF.

Musk has also reportedly offered his sperm to friends and acquaintances, and said in 2021: “I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach.”

News of his latest child comes shortly after 26-year-old MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair caused a stir online earlier this month after claiming to have given birth to Musk’s 13th child – who is now five months old.

St. Clair has since sued for sole custody of her son, referred to in court papers as “RSC,” noting that Musk has had “no involvement” in his upbringing. She also called for a paternity test for Musk.

A New York judge on Friday issued an order that Musk must respond May 29 to St. Clair’s court action and her demand for a paternity test.

Musk has not publicly acknowledged he is the father of the child.

St. Clair called Musk out for responding to so-called “smears” rather than directly communicating with her. “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Musk has also been accused of ignoring the mother of three more of his children, Canadian musician Grimes. In a series of messages to Musk last week, Grimes urged him to respond to her requests for help.

open image in gallery Musk has also been accused of ignoring the mother of three more of his children, Canadian musician Grimes ( Getty Images )

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention,” she wrote in a reply to one of Musk’s tweets.

She also wrote that the child could suffer a “life-long impairment” if Musk didn’t respond quickly, before posting again two hours later to say that her messages had been ignored.

After Musk took his 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office with him for a high-profile press conference alongside Donald Trump earlier this month, Grimes also shared her displeasure.

“He should not be in public like this,” she wrote on Musk’s social media platform X. The pair have two other children: Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.