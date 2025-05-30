Elon Musk reportedly said he fathered a child with a Japanese pop star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese pop star is among the many women Elon Musk has fathered children with, according to a wide-ranging report about the billionaire’s role in the Trump administration.

The claim was made by Ashley St. Claire, a right-wing influencer who shares Musk’s 14th known child, according to a paternity test she revealed.

St. Claire, 26, told The New York Times that Musk told her he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star. The musician was not named in the article.

She said Musk told her he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child.

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he generally believed these people should just have children,” St. Clair said.

The Independent has contacted Musk’s representatives for comment.

Elon Musk reportedly also shares a child with a Japanese pop star ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The news follows a Wall Street Journal exposé in April, which suggested that the actual number of Musk’s children was much higher than what’s publicly known.

According to text messages seen by the Journal in a 2023 meeting, Musk claimed that Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” read the text message to St. Clair.

The outlet reported that Musk later told St. Clair that he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

The world’s richest man, who is a vocal pro-natalist, has at least 14 children via four different women who are already publicly known, including the musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink.

Elsewhere in The New York Times report, sources told the paper that Musk was using drugs “intensely” and regularly during his work with Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, including “so much ketamine that it was affecting his bladder.”

He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, and traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, the Times reported.

The Independent has requested comment from an attorney for Musk.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said he doesn’t have any concerns about the allegations.

“All I can say is that DOGE has done an extraordinary job rooting out systemic waste, graft, grift and corruption from the federal government, and you're going to hear from the president today his thanks to Elon Musk for leading that effort to save taxpayers billions of dollars,” he told CNN on Friday.