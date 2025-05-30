Musk says black eye came from his son’s punch as he sports shiner during Oval Office meeting with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk turned up with a black eye at a farewell press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Musk said that he got the black eye from “horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, “Lil X.”

“I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,” Musk said. “X could do it...,” Trump said. “I didn’t notice it, actually.”

The billionaire revealed how he got the injury while speaking at the White House during Friday’s press conference, officially marking the end of his time as a special government employee heading up the Department of Government Efficiency.

He also made a joke about how he “wasn’t anywhere near France,” referring to an incident earlier this week where France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, shoved President Emmanuel Macron’s face in front of international media.

open image in gallery Elon Musk appeared with a black eye at the press conference with President Donald Trump, which he said he got from being punched in the face by his 5-year-old son, Lil X. ( AP )

Social media was rife with users questioning what may have happened to Musk’s eye before he mentioned the reason for the shiner.

“Does anyone know why Elon has a black eye,” one person said. “Why is Elon Musk’s right eye, black and blue??????” another asked.

“What's up with Elon Musk's black eye?” someone else said.

Musk’s appearance comes the same day as a report claimed he was using drugs “intensely” and regularly, including “chronically” using the powerful anesthetic ketamine.

The Tesla CEO was allegedly using ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and Adderall, which he kept in a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, sources told The New York Times.

Musk dodged a question about his reported drug use at the press conference and instead railed against the news outlet.

open image in gallery The billionaire turned up to the White House with the shiner on his right eye. ‘I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,’ Musk said. ( Getty )

Earlier this week, Musk said he was “disappointed” in Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” and said it “undermines the work” of DOGE.

But at Friday’s press conference, Trump appeared eager to end the mogul’s time in government on a high.

“We’ll remember you as we announce billions of dollars of extra waste, fraud and abuse,” Trump said. “DOGE has installed geniuses with an engineering mindset and unbelievably talented people on computers,” he continued. “I actually asked Elon one time, ‘What's their primary thing?’ And they have a lot of primary things all having to do with being smart.”

Musk said he believes that DOGE “will continue to be doing an incredible job.”