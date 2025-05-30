Trump praises Musk’s DOGE work as tech mogul shows up to Oval Office with black eye: Live
Trump marks U.S. Steel’s ‘partnership’ with Nippon Steel at Pittsburgh area rally later on Friday
President Donald Trump is hosting Elon Musk in one final White House press event as the Tesla billionaire concludes his tenure in the Trump administration.
The president announced on his TruthSocial platform that the pair would appear together on Friday afternoon.
“I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Thursday.
“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House.”
The billionaire’s departure and media appearance with the president follow his criticism of Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which includes tax cuts and increased spending on border controls, and strengthens efforts to enact immigration restrictions.
Musk announced his official departure from government on his social media platform X on Wednesday, as his 130-day term as a special government employee, leading the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal bureaucracy and find savings, comes to a close this week.
Musk says black eye came from his son’s punch as he sports shiner during Oval Office meeting with Trump
Elon Musk turned up with a black eye at a farewell press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
Musk said that he got the black eye from “horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, “Lil X.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
Musk explains black eye as he sports shiner during Oval Office meeting with Trump
California State Senate opens inquiry into Paramount and Trump
The California State Senate has launched an investigation into whether Paramount has violated state laws against bribery and unfair competition, Semafor reported on Friday.
The investigation follows the network's reported offer of $15 million to President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign to settle a lawsuit filed against CBS over an edited interview with his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, as previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
According to Semafor, the Senate's Communications Committee and Judiciary Committee have invited two former CBS News officials to testify.
Heated Stephen Miller doesn’t let CNN host get word in as Trump aide rails on tariffs, migrants
Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller repeatedly butted heads with CNN anchor Pamela Brown during a wide-ranging and often heated interview on Friday that touched on several topics that included the president’s tariffs, the recent Supreme Court decision on temporary immigration protection status and Elon Musk’s reported drug use.
Browbeating and insulting Brown throughout the lengthy and tense discussion, the Situation Room host finally shot back after the White House deputy chief of staff refused to let her get a word in edgewise or allow her to conduct the interview.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Stephen Miller doesn’t let CNN host get word in as Trump aide rails on tariffs
About the key that Trump gave to Musk...
If you’re wondering about the gold key that President Donald Trump presented to Elon Musk at today’s press conference, here’s some more information about it from an eBay listing of an identical key that is up for sale.
This key is approximately 3 1/4 inches wide by 3 1/4 inches high with hard baked enamel. Exact dimension is not given to deter fakes being made. This oustanding skeleton key comes with it original walnut case and cobalt blue box, both with SEAL of the White House on them.
This presentation key was made by President Trump. It is the Official President Donald J. Trump Key To The Whitehouse. This skeleton key was given to White House Staff, special guests, and other visiting dignitaries on the level of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A very small amount of these were made.
It comes in a walnut presentation box 9 1/2 inches wide by 4 1/2 inches high.
It's yours for just $7,950, according to the listing (no international shipping).
Official President Donald J. Trump Official Key to the White House Rare Item! | eBay
Full story: Will Trump pardon Diddy? Trump speculates about rap mogul’s future as trial continues in New York
President Donald Trump has speculated about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.
When asked if Trump would consider pardoning the rap mogul, he told reporters, “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely…I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years.”
The president’s comments come as Diddy is on trial in a New York federal court. He is accused of sex trafficking and a host of other charges.
Rachel Dobkin reports.
Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul’s trial continues
You can follow the latest developments in Diddy’s trial here:
Diddy trial live: Ex-assistant ‘Mia’ questioned over abuse claims and violence
GOP senator delivers shocking mic drop to town hall over Medicaid cuts
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa had a grim message for her constituents, furious over proposed cuts to Medicaid that could end health coverage for millions of Americans.
Alex Woodward has the story.
GOP senator says ‘we’re all going to die’ under fire over Medicaid cuts
Trump asked if international students are still welcome in the U.S.
Trump was asked about whether international students are welcome in the U.S.
The president responded: “We want to have great students here. We just don't want students that are causing trouble... Our country has given $5 billion-plus to Harvard over a short period of time... I don't think Harvard has been acting very nicely.”
He added: “I'd like to see the money go to trade schools, where people learn how to fix motors and engines... You could have the greatest trade school system anywhere in the world... We probably found our pot of gold, and that's what's been wasted at places like Harvard.”
Musk offers explanation about black eye
Musk says he was “horsing around” with his five-year-old son, Little X, and told him, "Go ahead, punch me in the face. And he did."
The tech mogul also made a joke about the first lady of France.
Trump declines to rule out pardon for Diddy
Trump declines to rule out a pardon for Diddy. "I would certainly look at the facts."
“I haven’t spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot.”
Here’s more on the speculation that the music mogul’s allies are pushing for a pardon from the president.
Diddy allies are already trying to secure Trump pardon for rapper, report says
Trump asked about video of Macron 'slap video'
Trump, asked if he has marital advice for French President Macron after a video emerged of his wife slapping him before they departed an airplane, said: “Make sure the door remains closed.”
The president says he spoke with Macron after video captured his wife shoving him in the face just as they arrived on a visit to Vietnam.
“No, he's fine,” Trump added. “Two really good people I know very well ... I don't know what that was all about.”
