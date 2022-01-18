Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The high profile bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally imploded on Thursday, with the president claiming the world’s richest man had gone “CRAZY” and threatening to terminate his multi-billion dollar government contracts.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!“ the president wrote.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Over the course of an hour, two of the world’s most powerful men traded blows from their respective social media platforms – Truth Social and X – as their high-profile bromance came to an abrupt and extremely public end.

The spat culminated in a bombshell claim from Musk, that the president was “in the Epstein files.” “That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote, signing off: “Have a good day, DJT!”

Ten minutes later, he added: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk has claimed that without him Donald Trump would have lost the election, as the relationship between the two men continues to sour ( Getty Images )

Days after leaving his role as Special Advisor to the Trump administration, as figurehead of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Musk lashed out at the president’s “big beautiful bill,” calling it an “pork-filled” and “an abomination.” Trump had previously taken the high road on the issue.

Earlier on Thursday, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the president told reporters he was “very disappointed,” with his former “first buddy.” Trump was asked about his former advisor’s recent comments against the spending bill working its way through Congress.

open image in gallery ( @elonmusk/ X )

“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than anyone... and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV (electric vehicle) mandate... And it really is unfair,” he replied.

Trump also claimed that during the presidential election he could have one the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania without Musk’s help.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk shot back on X. “Such ingratitude,” he added in a separate post.

open image in gallery ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

open image in gallery ( @realDonaldTrump )

The barbs came after Musk’s departure as a special advisor to the government, and his brief time running the Department of Government Efficiency. Since leaving the role late last month he has criticized Trump's "big, beautiful bill" as a "disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” he wrote on X.

The comments reportedly caught White House advisors “off guard” and left the president "confused.”

open image in gallery ( @elonmusk/ X )

Musk's opposition stems from the bill's cut to an electric vehicle tax credit, impacting Tesla customers, and Trump's decision to scrap Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination. The tech billionaire said that his decision to step back from his work with DOGE was, in part, so that he could refocus his efforts on his EV company.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk's opinion didn’t change the President's stance on the bill, while Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and other fiscally conservatives have supported Musk's concerns about the bill adding trillions to the national debt.

open image in gallery ( @elonmusk/ X )

According to Axios, the main reason why Musk came out so forcefully against the measure is that he was “frustrated at failing to win favorable treatment in the bill and the administration at large.”

“Elon was butthurt,” a source told the outlet.

The fall out between two of the world’s most powerful men may be less surprising than the rapid and intense bromance that preceded it.

Way back in 2016, Musk publicly stated that Trump was not fit to run for the nation’s highest office, telling CNBC at the time: “He doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States.” He did, however, join an economic advisory council, alongside Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, the next month following Trump’s first election win.

open image in gallery Musk's opposition stems from the bill's cut to an electric vehicle tax credit, impacting Tesla customers, and Trump's decision to scrap Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination ( Getty )

But in 2017 Musk tendered his resignation from his positions on presidential advisory board, declaring. “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world,” he wrote on X, then-Twitter, and not yet under his ownership.

Five years later, the pair sparred once again after Musk’s claims that he would purchase the social media platform were written off as “bulls***” by Trump. Such a slight was seemingly forgotten in November 2022, when Musk did take control of the platform and reinstated the president’s account.

Musk, who previously voiced support for the Democratic party, stayed politically ambivalent until July 2024 and the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The tech boss endorsed Trump as a candidate seconds after he was rushed off stage by secret service agents, and it was later reported that he said Musk would commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC.

open image in gallery Musk, who previously voiced support for the Democratic party, stayed politically ambivalent until July 2024 and the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The tech boss endorsed Trump as a candidate seconds after he was rushed off stage by secret service agent ( AFP/Getty )

He went on to appear at multiple rallies for Trump, both with and without the president, and reportedly sunk $25 million of his own money into the campaign.

On November 4, Musk spent the evening with Trump and other MAGA die-hards at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to watch the vote returns and the sweeping Republican victory.

Shortly after, Trump announced that Musk and his former presidential candidate rival Vivek Ramaswamy would lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE – a tongue-in-cheek reference to an internet meme favored by Musk), which will operate as an independent advisory group to cut government spending and streamline bureaucracy.