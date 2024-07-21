✕ Close Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination at RNC

Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden on Sunday, after the Democrat announced he will drop out of the 2024 campaign.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve.”

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly,” Trump added.

JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, has called on Biden to resign from the White House, too.

Trump has enjoyed a projected rise in support after the recent assassination attempt against him, according to a new poll, which shows his favorability rating climbing to about 40 percent.

The news comes after Trump appeared on Saturday alongside JD Vance for a campaign rally, the pair’s first joint appearance since the Ohio senator was unveiled as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.