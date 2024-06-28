Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump pulled no punches in his debate against President Joe Biden during their first debate in Atlanta, attacking his as incoherent as Biden sputtered and stumbled over his words.

The president regularly tripped on his words as his voice sounded hoarse and he interrupted his own sentences. The two engaged in an exchange about immigration.

Biden was defending his executive actions to curb immigration.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence – and i don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said.

The debate is the first showdown between the two presidential candidates since the presidential contest began.

Prior to the debate, Trump and his allies floated conspiracy theories that Biden would be using amphetamines, pounding Mountain Dew or wearing an earpiece during the debate. None of these allegations have been substantiated and there is no evidence for them

Conversely, Biden retorted that he would be “jacked up” on his “secret sauce.”

Occasionally, Biden was able to make a few hits on Trump as the twice-impeached former president repeatedly lied. At one point, Biden attacked Trump for reportedly calling veterans “losers” and “suckers.”

“My son was not a loser, was not a sucker,” he said in reference to his son Beau Biden, who served in the US military and who died of glioblastoma. “You’re the sucker, you’re the loser.”

Similarly, Biden also hit Biden for multiple lawsuits, including being held liable for sexually assaulting writer E Jean Carroll and being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly influence 2016 presidential election by to cover having an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“ How many billions do you owe for molesting a woman in public,” Biden asked Trump. “Of having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat.”