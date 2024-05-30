Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has been found guilty of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly influence the 2016 presidential election, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, who will now campaign once again for the White House as a convicted felon and fraud.

The former president was found guilty on all 34 counts. The defense asked to poll the jurors who all confirmed their verdicts. An emotionless Trump craned his neck to watch the jury.

Trump – who refused to testify in his own defense – could be sentenced to up to four years in jail and faces thousands of dollars in fines.

His so-called hush money trial in New York marked the first-ever criminal proceedings of a current or former American president. If elected, he will be the first president to serve as a convicted felon.

A jury in Manhattan deliberated for nearly 12 hours before returning a unanimous verdict to New York Justice Juan Merchan on Thursday. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The verdict followed 17 days of witness testimony over nearly six weeks in a courtroom drama that scrutinized his alleged affairs and the power and influence he wielded to cover them up as he successfully campaigned for the White House.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial, as the jury deliberates over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels ( REUTERS )

Deliberations began on May 29 after 22 witnesses outlined the evidence in Trump’s months-long scheme to keep news of his sex scandals away from voters in the weeks before Election Day in 2016.

Less than one month before he was elected to the presidency, Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 in “hush money” to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story about having sex with Trump in 2006 threatened to derail his campaign 10 years later.

Trump then reimbursed Cohen through a series of payments in 2017 disguised as “legal expenses” that were never performed that year, under the terms of a “retainer” agreement that never existed. He signed the checks from the Oval Office.

Emails, phone records, text messages, invoices, checks with Trump’s Sharpie-inked signature and other documents – including a hand-written note from Trump’s accountants that outlined the math for Cohen’s checks – gave jurors a paper trail of the conspiracy.

Jurors heard testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who promised to be the campaign’s “eyes and ears” by using his tabloid to “catch and kill” stories about Trump’s alleged affairs that he never intended to publish. He spent roughly $180,000 purchasing two scandalous stories but refused to spend more by getting involved with Daniels.

( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s former White House aide Hope Hicks – who testified to the campaign’s damage control after the release of the Access Hollywood tape – told jurors that Trump did not want the story from Daniels to come out before Election Day.

Cohen – who said he frequently sought approval for his “loyalty” to “the boss” – agreed to pay Ms Daniels out of his own pocket, took out a home line of credit to front the cash, and created a shell company from which he could transfer the funds to her attorney.

Trump and Ms Daniels also signed a nondisclosure agreement that blocked her from taking her story public, and her damning testimony in his criminal trial detailed exactly what Trump sought to keep secret, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorneys did not dispute the prosecution’s evidence but argued that there was no conspiracy, that Cohen was simply paid for his work as an attorney, and that testimony from Ms Daniels and Cohen either warranted a mistrial or the dismissal of the case altogether. Both efforts were denied.

The prosecution’s case took roughly five weeks. But Trump’s lawyers introduced only two witnesses, including Robert Costello, a Trump-allied attorney who appeared to work with Rudy Giuliani to pressure Cohen against flipping against then-President Trump while his personal attorney was under federal investigation. Mr Costello’s flippant behavior drew a furious response from the judge, who cleared the courtroom to warn that his comments could get him tossed off the stand.

The 15th floor of the courthouse on Centre Street has become an extension of Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign; he delivered rambling remarks to reporters in the hallway each day of the trial, and his attorneys drew out flattering depictions of the former president and his business in witness testimony and in their opening and closing statements to jurors.

A trial gag order that blocked him from publicly attacking witnesses and jurors did not stop him from doing so. After he was fined $10,000 and threatened with jailtime, a parade of high-profile allies – including the nation’s highest-ranking Republican – joined him at the courthouse to deliver more attacks on his behalf.

Trump’s campaign – one defined by his role as a political victim fueled by vengeance and retribution – still must navigate 54 other criminal charges in three other jurisdictions.

He is criminally charged in Florida for withholding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound, and he faces criminal charges in Georgia and in Washington DC for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.