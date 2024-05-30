Don Jr rages against Trump guilty conviction: “Such bulls***”

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Republicans raged against the Manhattan jury finding former president Donald Trump guilty on all counts in the hush money case.

Trump became the first criminally convicted former US president when it found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to corruptly influence the 2016 presidential election results.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr put it succinctly in a series of posts on X.

“Such bulls***,” the younger Trump said. The younger Mr Trump’s anger came after he and his father shared a video of themselves inside the Manhattan court house joking about writing mean tweets.

“Guilty on all counts,” he said. “The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had visited the court earlier this month in support of Trump, also denounced the verdict in a statement.

“Today is a shameful day in American history,” he said. “Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one.”

Arizona Republican senate candidate Kari Lake also denounced the ruling, saying that the case was politically motivated.

“We just witnessed the most egregious example of election interference and an outright mockery of the rule of law in the 246-year history of our Republic,” she said in a statement. “This entire process right down to the verdict itself has been nothing but a shameful political stunt.”

Representative Matt Gaetz, the hard-right Republican from Florida, responded by simply posting a link to donate to Trump’s campaign.

Representative Nancy Mace, the South Carolina Republican who had previously criticised Trump before she endorsed him, said the verdict was an example of government weaponization.

“This is a VERY dark day for American democracy when the law is weaponized against its own citizens,” she said.