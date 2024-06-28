Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden leaned into Donald Trump’s bogus attacks that the president is getting “jacked up” with drugs before their debate by posing with a can of his own “secret sauce.”

“I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers, but I’m feeling pretty jacked up,” Biden posted on social media, less than 30 minutes before hitting the debate stage.

The post linked to a can of “Dark Brandon Secret Sauce” – canned water, “zero malarkey” – on his campaign’s website.

“The secret to a good debate performance? Staying hydrated,” the website says. “Get yourself the same performance enhancers Joe Biden took before going on stage.”

The former president, his Republican allies and right-wing media have spent days airing evidence-free claims that Biden is “jacked up” with performance-enhancing drugs.

President Joe Biden poses with a can of water on June 27 mocking Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the president is using performance-enhancing drugs ( Biden campaign )

House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested Biden is downing “a whole gallon of energy drinks” to prepare for Thursday night’s debate, while other GOP members have accused the president of taking “mind-altering stimulants” or getting his aides to “jack him up on Mountain Dew.”

“How much Adderall are they going to give him?” South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said on right-wing media network Newsmax on Thursday. “How many vitamins is he gonna be on?”

Similar unsubstantiated statements flooded social media and right-wing networks for months in the wake of Biden’s State of the Union address. The latest batch of bogus statements are an apparent attempt to preemptively discredit Biden before he takes the stage.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday that the former president “has naturally elite stamina and doesn’t need performance-enhancing drugs.”

“Unlike Joe Biden,” she added, “who many are saying will be drugged up for the debate like he was at the State of the Union.”

Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee – who even introduced a “No Juicing Joe” bill – said the president should be required to report “every time he takes a mind-altering stimulant like he’s gonna have to do before the debate.”

“They’re gonna have him juiced up and jacked up,” he told Newsmax this week.