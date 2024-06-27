Trump and Biden to take center stage in first 2024 presidential debate: Live updates
Follow all the latest build-up as White House rivals prepare to face off on CNN
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are due to face each on the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening in their first head-to-head of the 2024 election cycle.
The encounter will take place at 9pm ET and be broadcast live from CNN’s studios, with the network’s anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators.
The debate promises to be every bit as bad-tempered as their two face-offs in the run-up to the Covid-blighted 2020 election and the Republican has wasted no time in getting his blows in early, sneering on Wednesday that the president should be thrilled there will be no fact-checkers present because he is a “lying machine”.
Trump and his conservative media allies have also alleged in advance that the debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that the moderators will be biased and that Biden will be using performance-enhancing medication.
Sources close to the billionaire businessman have further hinted he could finally name his running mate ahead of the showdown.
Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who did not meet the qualification criteria, will meanwhile be interviewed by television personality Dr Phil on his Merit Street Media platform.
Why Trump has an advantage over Biden in the first debate
The Republican may see a bump in the polls after tonight’s debate because of a long-running trend: incumbents tend to do worse in the first debate of every presidential election season.
Presidential debate historian Alan Schroeder told NBC News that a president’s life exists in a “protected bubble” and the first debate of the cycle serves to take them outside of that bubble and confront them with a pumped up opponent itching for a showdown.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Why Trump has an advantage over Biden in their first debate of 2024 election season
Incumbents tend to do worse in the first debate of the presidential election season as they step out of their ‘protected bubble’
How Biden and Trump insiders say their candidates have been preparing
White House and Republican advisers have been telling Andrew Feinberg about Biden’s intense, “punchy” preparation process at Camp David in Maryland this week — and how Trump doesn’t need to prepare because he has “elite stamina”.
How Biden and Trump insiders say they are preparing for the debate
White House and Republican advisers tell Andrew Feinberg about Biden’s intense, ‘punchy’ preparation process at Camp David — and how Trump doesn’t need to prepare much because of his ‘elite stamina’
Hello and welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build-up to what promises to be a pivotal day in this year’s US presidential election.
