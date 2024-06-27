✕ Close Donald Trump tells rally crowd Joe Biden will come to the debate ‘jacked up’ after getting ‘a shot in the a**’

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are due to face each on the debate stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday evening in their first head-to-head of the 2024 election cycle.

The encounter will take place at 9pm ET and be broadcast live from CNN’s studios, with the network’s anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators.

The debate promises to be every bit as bad-tempered as their two face-offs in the run-up to the Covid-blighted 2020 election and the Republican has wasted no time in getting his blows in early, sneering on Wednesday that the president should be thrilled there will be no fact-checkers present because he is a “lying machine”.

Trump and his conservative media allies have also alleged in advance that the debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that the moderators will be biased and that Biden will be using performance-enhancing medication.

Sources close to the billionaire businessman have further hinted he could finally name his running mate ahead of the showdown.

Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, who did not meet the qualification criteria, will meanwhile be interviewed by television personality Dr Phil on his Merit Street Media platform.