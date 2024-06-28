Biden lays into Trump over sexual abuse and affair claims: ‘Morals of an alley cat’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump over claims of sexual abuse and his affair with Stormy Daniels, saying the former president has the “morals of an alley cat” at Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Biden’s remarks came after Trump attacked his son, Hunter Biden, who was recently found guilty on federal gun charges.

“The crimes that you are still charged with — think of all the civil penalties you have,” Biden said. “How many millions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a porn star...while wife was pregnant?”

Biden went on to say Trump has the “morals of an alley cat.”

President Joe Biden, pictured at the first presidential debate of 2024, said Donald Trump has the ‘morals of an alleycat’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Biden’s remarks about Trump “molesting a woman” come after a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million. Then, earlier this year, a jury also determined that Trump had defamed Carroll and awarded her another $83.3 million.

Trump’s hush money trial also centered around an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006. In May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stop her from coming forward with allegations of an affair.

He will be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where he will be named the official GOP presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, Trump also owes money in his New York civil fraud case. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump, his company and its key executives had routinely misled bankers and insurers. As a result, Trump and his cohort were ordered to pay $355 million in fines plus more than $110 million in interest. They are also barred from doing business in New York for three years.

“I never had sex with a porn star,” Trump fired back following Biden’s attack, going on to call his hush money case rigged and politically motivated.

Earlier in the debate, Trump had mentioned Hunter’s notorious laptop that was left at a Delaware computer repair shop. Before long, data on the laptop — which included purported emails, text messages and explicit photos — later reached the public eye. Ever since, Hunter’s laptop has served as fuel for right-wing opponents.

Trump was not afraid to attack Biden either. The president’s performance throughout the debate was marred by his raspy, soft voice and rambling thoughts.

As Biden defended his executive actions to curb immigration, Trump said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence — and I don’t think he knows what he said either.”