Comedian Andrew Schulz asked an awkward Donald Trump if he’s sure he supports abortion bans now that his youngest son Barron has been “unleashed in New York City.”

Trump appeared on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast, in an episode released on Wednesday, where he was hit with the uncomfortable question about his 18-year-old son, who started studying at NYU this fall.

“So tell me this,” Schulz asked. “Tell me this situation. Okay. Barron is 18. He’s handsome, he’s tall, he’s rich.”

“He’s got the whole ballgame, this kid,” Trump interjected.

Schulz then continued: “He’s unleashed in New York City. Are you sure you want to reverse Roe v Wade now? I mean, maybe give him a few years, you know?”

Trump didn’t answer the question but cracked a smile before launching into a defense of his role in overturning Roe v Wade.

“You know, it’s up to the states now,” he said. “It’s up to the states because I believe in exceptions and all of the different things.”

“We have the border. We have this. We have wars. We have everything. And Roe v Wade was always about getting it back to the states,” he continued.

“And then people started talking about the number of weeks and this that,” Trump rambled. “But nobody wanted — no legal scholar, no Democrat, no Republican, liberal conservative, nobody wanted it in the federal government, shouldn’t be in the federal government.”

The comedian said Barron was ‘handsome, tall and rich’. Barron, Melania and Donald Trump pictured together ( AP )

His comments come after the former first lady Melania Trump revealed that she supports abortion rights in her “deeply personal” new memoir – despite her husband’s instrumental role in rolling back abortion access across the US.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” she writes in her memoir Melania, out now.

“A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life,” she writes.

When Trump was asked about their differing opinions last week, he told Fox News’s Bill Melugin: “We spoke about it. And I said, you have to write what you believe. I’m not going to tell you what to do. You have to write what you believe.”

In her memoir, Melania also claims Barron was refused a bank account because they felt the “venom of cancel culture” after they departed the White House.