Melania Trump promotes new ‘deeply personal’ memoir with dramatic video

Former First Lady Melania Trump hasn’t been on the campaign trail with her husband, Donald Trump. She only made a brief appearance at the Republican convention in Milwaukee in July, and did not deliver any remarks in support of her husband’s candidacy.

But with the 2024 presidential election just two months away, she has issued a rare public statement to promote her forthcoming memoir, titled Melania.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Melania Trump says writing the book, which is set to be released on September 24, “has been a deeply personal and reflective journey” for her.

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective the truth,” she said.

The black-and-white video, set to soaring orchestral music, features mainly clips of the former First Lady embracing or helping children. As the video progresses, it also rapidly flicks through images of her at various presidential events alongside her husband.

The Slovenian-born former model was the first foreign-born person to serve as a president’s spouse since Louisa Adams, the British-born wife who was First Lady during the presidency of John Quincy Adams from 1825 to 1829. She was rarely seen with her husband during his presidency and delayed moving into the White House until June 2017 — five months after her husband was sworn in — so their son, Barron Trump, could finish school in New York City.

Melania Trump was often rumored — but never proven — to have spent most of her time in Potomac, Maryland, at a suburban home where her parents resided when she and Donald Trump were in the White House.

Mary Jordan, a Washington Post journalist who authored an unauthorized biography of Melania Trump called The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, told Axios that the former First Lady might not set foot in the White House at all if her husband succeeds in winning a second term.

Instead, Jordan suggested she would divide her time between the Trump residences in Palm Beach, Florida and New York City, where their son is reportedly starting university this fall.

“Melania does what Melania wants,” she said.