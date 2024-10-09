Trump campaign melts down over Harris having beer with Colbert amid deadline to commit to final debate: Live
Kamala Harris continues media blitz as Donald Trump faces deadline to agree to final presidential debate
Kamala Harris cracked open a beer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and took the opportunity to lash out at election rival Donald Trump, calling him a “loser” and joking: “This is what happens when I drink!”
The Democratic presidential nominee sipped a Miller High Life with the late-night host as she discussed Trump’s politicization of federal hurricane relief efforts, her plans for the economy, the prospects for peace in the Middle East and her opponent’s admiration for “strongman” dictators like Vladimir Putin.
The drink in particular attracted an angry response from Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, who posted on X: “Kamala drinks a beer to show Americans how relatable she is, but she ends up looking like an out-of-touch elitist trying to gaslight everyone into thinking she’s one of them.”
Harris has ramped up her media appearances in recent days, guesting on the Call Her Daddy podcast, CBS’s 60 Minutes, ABC’s The View and Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.
Trump is meanwhile running out of time if he plans to accept CNN’s offer to host a final presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 23, which Harris has already agreed to.
Trump lashes out at ‘60 Minutes’ over alleged editing in Harris election interview
Donald Trump is demanding an investigation into CBS News, slamming the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris as “FAKE NEWS” by alleging that the network “slices and diced” the vice president’s answers to “make her look more presidential”.
The former president had refused to participate in the traditional 60 Minutes interview series with both candidates, having clashed with the journalist Leslie Stahl during the taping in 2020 and refusing to accept fact-checking of his statements this time around.
Here’s what he had to say on Truth Social this morning:
I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the “News Division,” which must be licensed, to make her look “more Presidential,” or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation. This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable - It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in “News.” It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!
In other news, Trump’s recent interview with Dr Phil raised eyebrows for being edited to seemingly cover up the former president’s “gaffes and confusion”:
Kremlin confirms Trump sent Putin Covid testing equipment
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Bloomberg News that Donald Trump sent Covid-19 test machines to Vladimir Putin at the height of the pandemic in 2020, as revealed in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, War.
“We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic,” Peskov said in a written statement to the outlet. Russia supplied New York with ventilators as the city faced a surge in cases in the spring of 2020.
Peskov denied Woodward’s claim that Trump and Putin have spoken on the telephone seven times since Trump left office.
“No, that’s not true,” he told Russian outlet RBC, according to NBC.
All of a sudden, Harris is blitzing the media
After being accused of not doing enough press in the opening month of her short campaign, Kamala has been all over the airwaves this week and the post below goes some way to explaining why.
Here’s Eric Garcia to assess whether there’s a risk of the increased exposure backfiring.
Trump to hold rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden, report says
NBC News reports that Donald Trump will hold a rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden in the middle of deep blue Manhattan on October 27. The network cites a campaign official.
The campaign reportedly wants to host “major arena rallies” in battleground states in the final push, the official said. New York state is not considered a battleground, but Trump is also appearing in two other non-swing states this week, at events in Coachella, California, and Aurora, Colorado.
The idea of a Madison Square Garden rally was floated back when Trump was on trial in the city for his hush money case for which he was found guilty of 34 counts relating to payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
‘Nothing persuades anyone’: Trump and Harris insiders get candid
One strategist tells Andrew Feinberg this election features “the most staggering issue I’ve seen in my entire 50-year career in American politics”.
Another thinks North Carolina will decide everything.
Here’s what else they had to say about what they actually believe will happen in the next month – the good, the bad and the ugly.
Analysis: Harris rolled out a new policy proposal on The View. Does it stand up?
Kamala announced a plan to bring the cost of home care workers under Medicare as part of her broader economic policy during her appearance on the ABC show yesterday, drawing on sad personal experience to make her case.
Eric Garcia takes a look at how feasible it might be in practice.
Melania Trump opens up on relationship with Donald: ‘You never know what will happen’
Melania Trump has opened up about her relationship with husband Donald as she discussed her unique journey to the White House. The former First Lady arrived in America in 1996 from Slovenia. In a Fox News interview on Tuesday (8 October), presenter Greg Gutfeld asked her: “Do you ever stop and think about your life and how you got here?” She replied: “Yes, it’s an incredible journey, an incredible story. You know, you never know what can happen in life. We don’t know the future, what will happen next year.” “Would you have married Donald Trump if you had a crystal ball that said he would be president?”, Gutfeld asked. “That’s an interesting question,” she replied.
‘Sexual matador’ Stephen Miller advises men to vote Trump to ‘impress the ladies’
Trumpworld really is another planet isn’t it?
Harris says even the toughest Floridians should not attempt to wait out ‘historic’ Hurricane Milton
It’s worth drawing attention to the Vice President’s warning regarding Hurricane Milton on Colbert last night as Floridians brace for landfall.
Here’s what she had to say:
“The hurricane that is about to hit Florida is extremely serious. And it is predicted to be historic in proportion, in terms of the damage it will cause. And I know a lot of tough Floridians that have waited out many hurricanes and may think they can do the same with this one.
“This one’s going to be different.
“I ask anyone who’s watching, if you’re in Florida in the predicted path, if you have a family member who might think they can wait it out, please get in touch with them and tell them it’s not going to be like the ones we’ve seen before.
“Please follow your local leader’s instructions. And if they’re telling you to evacuate, grab your stuff and get out.”
You can, incidentally, follow live coverage of Hurricane Milton via our dedicated liveblog below.
Truth Social: Trump accuses 60 Minutes of doctoring Harris interview
Here’s the Republican nominee baselessly attacking the celebrated news show he backed out of being interviewed by because they presumed to fact-check him after seeing how well Kamala’s appearance on it on Monday night has gone down.
