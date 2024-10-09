✕ Close Kamala Harris cracks open a beer with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Kamala Harris cracked open a beer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and took the opportunity to lash out at election rival Donald Trump, calling him a “loser” and joking: “This is what happens when I drink!”

The Democratic presidential nominee sipped a Miller High Life with the late-night host as she discussed Trump’s politicization of federal hurricane relief efforts, her plans for the economy, the prospects for peace in the Middle East and her opponent’s admiration for “strongman” dictators like Vladimir Putin.

The drink in particular attracted an angry response from Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, who posted on X: “Kamala drinks a beer to show Americans how relatable she is, but she ends up looking like an out-of-touch elitist trying to gaslight everyone into thinking she’s one of them.”

Harris has ramped up her media appearances in recent days, guesting on the Call Her Daddy podcast, CBS’s 60 Minutes, ABC’s The View and Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

Trump is meanwhile running out of time if he plans to accept CNN’s offer to host a final presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 23, which Harris has already agreed to.