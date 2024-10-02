Special counsel filings reveal allegations of Trump’s ‘increasingly desperate efforts’ to overturn 2020 election: Live
Judge Tanya Chutkan has unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page redacted motion on presidential immunity concerning the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump.
The document is expected to include the fullest account and evidence of what happened in the lead-up to the 2020 election and the attempt to subvert the result as if it were an opening statement to a jury. Smith argues that Trump’s actions were not covered by presidential immunity.
With just a month to go before the election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remain deadlocked in the key battleground states according to new polling by The Cook Political Report.
The vice president leads Trump in Michigan by three percentage points, and she also leads by one or two points in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and they are tied in North Carolina.
Trump leads in Georgia by two percentage points but is also losing his polling lead on key issues — inflation and immigration.
Vice presidential rivals JD Vance and Tim Walz met for their first and probably final debate last night, with the Republican appearing more confident, polished, and prepared than his Democratic counterpart, who nevertheless landed some important blows.
Scandal-hit Mark Robinson blows off voting for North Carolina hurricane relief
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson did not vote to pass an emergency relief declaration as Hurricane Helene barrelled towards the state, public records have shown.
Robinson, who has been rocked by public scandal in recent weeks, skipped out on a vote on September 25, shortly before the storm arrived, leaving communities devastated and at least 160 people dead across multiple states.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that his office was working with the state’s information and referral service to determine the number of missing, but that “more fatalities” were expected.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Trump raised $160m in September
The Trump-Vance campaign says it ended September having raised over $160m (96 per cent of which was small dollar donations). They also have $283m cash on hand across the campaign and authorized committees.
“President Trump continues to inspire millions of everyday Americans to join his America First movement and help fuel the campaign with their hard-earned money. In September, nearly 2.5 million donations under $200 were made. These supporters have allowed us to bank the funds we need as we move into the campaign’s final weeks. Our momentum continues to grow from supporters and donors across the country as we enter the homestretch toward victory,” said Brian Hughes, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor.
The figure appears to be almost $90m less than they raised in September 2020 as the then-president sought re-election.
Trump rallygoers fume after late change denies them access to speech
Donald Trump’s supporters were left confused when a last-minute change of plan dashed their hopes of catching a glimpse of the former commander-in-chief.
Dozens of supporters, some of whom had traveled overnight, were eagerly waiting outside the planned campaign event at the Discovery World Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just to be told by US Secret Service officials that the previously billed public rally would be a closed press conference due to security and capacity concerns.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
RECAP: Trump 'pursued multiple criminal means to overturn election' new special counsel filing claims
Special counsel Jack Smith has outlined a sprawling criminal case against Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, detailing for the first time the former president’s “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud.”
Trump intentionally lied to voters, election officials, and his own vice president Mike Pence in what amounted to a criminal effort to stay in office, culminating in his failure to stop a mob that tried to do it with violence, according to the document filed in federal court in Washington DC on Wednesday.
Alex Woodward has been closely following the case for The Independent and has the details.
Special counsel filing details attempts by Pence to get Trump to accept election loss
ICYMI: Biden directs military personnel to help in North Carolina
Meanwhile, in Augusta, Georgia...
Vice President Kamala Harris is distributing food and posing for selfies with those impacted by Hurricane Helene.
...he wasn’t finished
The former president has posted again...
Democrats are Weaponizing the Justice Department against me because they know I am WINNING, and they are desperate to prop up their failing Candidate, Kamala Harris. The DOJ pushed out this latest “hit job” today because JD Vance humiliated Tim Walz last night in the Debate. The DOJ has become nothing more than an extension of Joe’s, and now Kamala’s, Campaign. This is egregious PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, and should not have been released right before the Election. The Democrat Party is turning America into a Third World Country that tries to censor, harass, and intimidate their Political Opponents. What they have done to our Justice System is one of the Great, All Time, Tragedies….
….The Democrat Party is guilty of the Worst Election Interference in American History. They are trying to DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY, allowing millions of people to enter our Country illegally. They are determined to stop us from winning back the White House, sealing the Border, and MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. BUT THEY WILL FAIL, AND WE WILL SAVE OUR NATION!
Trump posts furious and defiant reaction to election subversion filing
Former president Donald Trump has posted a furious and defiant reaction to the publication of the redacted Jack Smith filing in the election interference case brought against him — saying that it was an “obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”
There is no evidence of any coordination between the White House and Smith.
The Republican nominee posted on Truth Social:
The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power. “TRUMP” is dominating the Election cycle, leading in the Polls, and the Radical Democrats throughout the Deep State are totally “freaking out.” This entire case is a Partisan, Unconstitutional, Witch Hunt, that should be dismissed, entirely, just like the Florida case was dismissed!
He added:
WHETHER NOW THE FULLY DEBUNKED RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, IRAN, IRAN, IRAN, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, 51 INTELLIGENCE AGENTS, SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, IMPEACHMENT HOAX NUMBER ONE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX NUMBER TWO, OR ANY OF THE OTHER SCAMS, THIS ILLEGAL ACTION TAKEN BY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, INCLUDING THEIR RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO FOR A CASE THAT WAS DISMISSED, WILL END JUST LIKE ALL OF THE OTHERS - WITH COMPLETE VICTORY FOR “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Coach praises Tim Walz's son for helping protect other kids after shooting
When the issue of gun violence came up at the vice presidential debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a personal story to tell: His teenage son, Gus, had been at a sports center last year when a shooting took place.
Gus Walz was at volleyball practice at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2023, when a 16-year-old was shot and seriously wounded outside.
It wasn't the first time Tim Walz had spoken about his son's brush with gun violence, and the shooting itself was widely publicized locally. But the Democrat's remarks Tuesday night at his debate with Republican JD Vance, as the public is still getting to know both vice presidential candidates, offered the biggest stage yet to personalize an issue that has deeply affected many American families.
Continue reading...
