Judge Tanya Chutkan has unsealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page redacted motion on presidential immunity concerning the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump.

The document is expected to include the fullest account and evidence of what happened in the lead-up to the 2020 election and the attempt to subvert the result as if it were an opening statement to a jury. Smith argues that Trump’s actions were not covered by presidential immunity.

With just a month to go before the election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remain deadlocked in the key battleground states according to new polling by The Cook Political Report.

The vice president leads Trump in Michigan by three percentage points, and she also leads by one or two points in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and they are tied in North Carolina.

Trump leads in Georgia by two percentage points but is also losing his polling lead on key issues — inflation and immigration.

Vice presidential rivals JD Vance and Tim Walz met for their first and probably final debate last night, with the Republican appearing more confident, polished, and prepared than his Democratic counterpart, who nevertheless landed some important blows.