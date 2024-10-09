Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Former first lady Melania Trump has provided an update on how her and Donald’s child Barron is doing during his first semester of college at New York University.

“He is doing great,” Melania said during an appearance on Fox News’s The Five on Tuesday. “He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”

Barron, 18, started classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business in September.

Barron Trump is enjoying his classes at New York University, despite attending a school where professors once warned his father was a threat to American business. ( AP )

He may be enjoying his time at NYU so far, but some of the faculty there feel anything but positive about his famous father.

In fact, one of Barron’s first visits on campus was to the office of the business school’s interim dean, JP Eggers, who was among 20 Stern educators who signed a 2020 open letter warning a Trump presidency was a “threat” that would harm business in America.

The letter accused Trump of being someone who “denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press, politicizes everything from the justice department to the CDC to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections.”

Barron Trump has not featured on the campaign trail as much as his older siblings. ( Bloomberg/Getty )

Barron, who has mostly been in school while his more famous older siblings served as Trump officials and campaign surrogates, has been making headlines in recent months for a variety of reasons.

Melania’s recently released memoir, for instance, describes decorating Barron’s bedroom in the White House. She also describes being “appalled by such cruelty” about mean-spirited jokes accusing her son of being autistic.

In an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday, Donald described how his son learned about the failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

“Barron was playing tennis with his friends, and somebody walked over and — ran over — and said, ‘Your father’s been shot. He’s been shot,’” he said. “Barron — and Barron really likes his father a lot. And he came in ‘Mom, Mom, Mom, what happened?’ So, and then they saw me get up, and then they saw the fist pump.”

Barron was also reportedly the force behind getting his father to appear for an interview with social media influencer Adin Ross.

Even Barron’s college search became something of a news item, with Donald slowly teasing out new bits of information.

“It’s in New York, and he’s always been a very good student,” the former president hinted in August. “He’s smart, and so we’ll be letting you know very soon.”