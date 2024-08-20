Barron Trump will go to college in New York this fall

Support truly

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, will be heading to a college in New York this fall, the former president has revealed.

“He is going to announce it soon,” Donald Trump told The New York Post at a campaign stop in Michigan on Tuesday. “He’s all set in a certain school that’s very good.”

“It’s in New York, and he’s always been a very good student,” Trump added. “He’s smart, and so we’ll be letting you know very soon.”

The 18-year-old could choose from any number of top universities in New York City, including Columbia, New York University, as well as Cornell in upstate New York.

Barron graduated from high school in Florida in May.

Donald Trump said his son Barron will attend university in New York, though he declined to name which one ( AP )

He’s kept a lower profile than some of the former president’s other children, who have served in the White House, acted as campaign surrogates, and given speeches at the Republican National Convention.

But that hasn’t stopped Barron from developing an interest in politics, according to his father.

“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,” Trump told Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia in May. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Barron’s university decision will follow other recent announcements from the next generation of the Trump family.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai — who delivered a speech at last month’s Republican National Convention — has verbally committed to playing golf at the University of Miami, she announced Sunday on Instagram.

The 17-year-old, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, gave the former president a shoutout when she broke the news.