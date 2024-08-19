✕ Close Lindsey Graham warns Donald Trump could lose election if he doesn’t change strategy

Donald Trump has stoked controversy by turning to artificial intelligence to push a bogus “Swifties for Trump” campaign, falsely claiming that the hugely popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a Democrat, is backing his presidential run.

Meanwhile, the disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally George Santos, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case on Monday in order to avoid a trial.

On Sunday, Trump was warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between Harris and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.