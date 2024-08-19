Trump latest: Fury as Trump reposts AI Taylor Swift ‘endorsement’ while George Santos to learn his fate in court
Republican presidential candidate stokes controversy with ‘Swifties for Trump’ posts
Donald Trump has stoked controversy by turning to artificial intelligence to push a bogus “Swifties for Trump” campaign, falsely claiming that the hugely popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a Democrat, is backing his presidential run.
Meanwhile, the disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally George Santos, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case on Monday in order to avoid a trial.
On Sunday, Trump was warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.
Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.
His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between Harris and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.
George Santos expected to take plea deal in campaign fraud case
The disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case today in order to avoid a trial.
Desperate Trump turns to AI to push bogus ‘Swifties for Trump’ campaign
Trump has seemingly turned to artificial intelligence to suggest Taylor Swift fans are supporters of his, as he desperately battles to win back the limelight as Kamala Harris's Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago.
On Sunday, the former president used his Truth Social platform to post a string of screenshots showing alleged Swift fans dressed in T-shirts reading. “Swifties For Trump.”
Above the images, he wrote: “I accept!”
This is just getting tragic.
JD Vance bizarrely compares Harris to Jeffrey Epstein
Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over the weekend, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already made light work of this ill-advised comparison from Vance, a candidate Beshear has delighted in trashing over Hillbilly Elegy.
Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Kamala Harris
Despite the best efforts of Graham, Nikki Haley, Kevin McCarthy, Kellyanne Conway, Megyn Kelly and many other influential conservatives, Trump has so far shown little appetite for a change in strategy or capacity to implement one, declaring that he was “better looking” than Kamala Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.
Harris has, so far, largely ignored these lame assaults, rather than dignify them with a response – a wise move.
At the same event, Trump also rambled on about TiVo, betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of tariffs and forgot what state he was in, none of which was a great look for a man who suddenly finds himself the oldest presidential candidate in American history.
Lindsey Graham warns ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election
Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.
The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.
“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”
Hello and welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 US presidential election as Donald Trump and JD Vance take on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the race for the White House.
