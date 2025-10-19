‘Am I going to heaven, chat?’: SNL’s Trump stops by teen podcast to ramble about No Kings, war and George Santos
SNL lampoons president’s decision to commute the prison sentence of disgraced congressman
Saturday Night Live didn’t waste time putting together a sketch touching on No Kings protests hours earlier, with James Austin Johnson reprising his regular role as the president drop in on a teen-led podcast called Snack Homiez to riff on the demonstrations.
The teenage boys — played by host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, with cast members Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska — are there to talk about the best Halloween candy and “goated vegetables,” but Trump appears and immediately derails the conversation.
In the real world, the president has mocked the demonstrations and even posted an AI video of him bombing protesters.
In the SNL version, Trump praised the protests, claiming they were “Yes, King” marches celebrating Trump’s decision Friday to commute the sentence of George Santos, a disgraced former Republican congressman who was serving a seven-year federal prison term for defrauding voters among other crimes.
“You know who I do like?” the fictional Trump asked the podcasters. “George Santos. He’s weird. He’s a liar.”
“The people are marching because they’re happy he’s free,” he said. “It’s a ‘Yes, King’ march. They’re saying, ‘Yes, King.’”
In another divergence from reality, the SNL Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “tough,” while the real one has been reluctant to offer the leader U.S. Tomahawk missiles.
The sketch also touched on another recent development: the president’s penchant for claiming he ended a seemingly ever-increasing number of wars.
“You look at China, you look at Korea — I’ve solved like seven wars at this point,” the Trump in the sketch says. “No one gives me credit. It’s like 100 wars I’ve solved.”
The show also roasted Trump’s frequent public musings about whether he will go to heaven.
“Am I going to heaven, chat?” he asks “Do I fit the criteria in terms of Christian and with regard to St. Peter and pearly gates?”
On SNL, at least, the podcasters weren’t so sure.
“Um, I don’t know, sir,” Fineman replies.
“Probably not, right? Trump says, punctuating with “Epstein.”
Later, on Weekend Update, host Colin Jost mused that it’s unlikely Trump will make it.
“He’s far too busy here, running hell,” he said.
