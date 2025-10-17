Trump claims he has ended ‘eight wars’
- Donald Trump falsely claimed that the U.S. has “never had a president that solved one war” during remarks ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- He made these comments in the White House Cabinet Room, despite historical examples of U.S. presidents playing key roles in ending conflicts.
- Trump also boasted about ending “eight wars” and expressed frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
- His allies recently campaigned for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
- The award was instead given to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who subsequently dedicated it to Trump.