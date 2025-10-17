Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump claims he has ended ‘eight wars’

Trump says no other president has ever ended a war while he's done eight
  • Donald Trump falsely claimed that the U.S. has “never had a president that solved one war” during remarks ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • He made these comments in the White House Cabinet Room, despite historical examples of U.S. presidents playing key roles in ending conflicts.
  • Trump also boasted about ending “eight wars” and expressed frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
  • His allies recently campaigned for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
  • The award was instead given to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who subsequently dedicated it to Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in