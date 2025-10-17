Trump falsely claims no other US president has ever solved a war
Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the U.S. has “never had a president that solved one war.”
Trump made the false claim as he prepared to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday afternoon. They’re expected to discuss strengthening U.S. support for Kyiv.
“To the best of my knowledge, we've never had a president that solved one war, not one war,” Trump told reporters. “Bush started a war. A lot of them start wars, but they don't solve the wars.”
There are several U.S. presidents whose administrations have played a key role in ending conflicts. This list includes, but is not limited to:
- President Theodore Roosevelt, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for his role in ending the Russo-Japanese War.
- President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who sought an end to the Korean War. An armistice was signed in July 1953, seven months after his inauguration.
- President Abraham Lincoln, who was commander-in-chief when Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. This marked the most significant surrender in the conflict. Lincoln’s successor, President Andrew Johnson, declared the war was over a year later. Grant was also elected president and took office in 1869.
Before making this claim about former U.S. presidents, Trump boasted that he had ended “eight wars” and complained he did not win a Nobel Peace Prize for any of them.
“Look at all of the wars that we solve, and every time I solve one, they say, ‘If you solve the next one, you're going to get the Nobel Prize,’” he said. “I didn't get a Nobel Prize.”
Trump’s allies campaigned for him to win a Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month after he announced the first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, dedicated her prize to Trump.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
