Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump to meet Zelensky at White House after missile warning from Putin
Talks to be held in Oval Office today after Trump said he would meet Putin in Hungary
Vladimir Putin has warned Donald Trump not to give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, hours before Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington DC for talks with the president on Friday.
The Ukrainian president had hoped to strengthen US support for Kyiv on Friday, after Trump appeared to harden his stance on Putin in recent weeks.
But this progress appears to have been undone after a two-hour Trump-Putin phone call which the US president afterwards described as “very productive” with “great progress”. Trump will now hold another in-person meeting with Putin in Budapest on an unspecified date.
The Kremlin said Putin had warned Trump that giving Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles - one of the most important upgrades in US support which Mr Zelensky has been seeking - would harm relations between Moscow and Kyiv.
Writing on X after landing in Washington, Mr Zelensky accused Moscow of “rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks”.
The US president is set begin a flurry of diplomatic activity on Friday aimed at ending Russia’s invasion. After meeting Mr Zelensky and his officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio would meet with Russian officials next week, Trump said on Truth Social.
Analysis | Tomahawk missiles are Trump’s ace card for Ukraine – Zelensky says it’s time to play it
Volodymyr Zelensky wants Tomahawk missiles to smash Russia’s command and control of its war in his country. Donald Trump has said he’s tempted to sell them to Kyiv, which prompted the Kremlin’s chief extremist and former president Dmitry Medvedev to boast “that’ll end badly” for all – especially the US.
Why all the fuss?
Tomahawk missiles can fly up to a thousand miles (1,600km), carry almost half a tonne of explosives, can be guided onto targets in Russia, are accurate to within a few metres, and can loiter in the skies to dive on targets of opportunity. The US has this year launched Tomahawk against the Houthis in Yemen and against Iran to devastating but not strategic effect.
Ukraine has made its own long-range missile, the Flamingo, or FP-5. It can hit a target at 1,600 miles (3,000km) and carries over a tonne of explosives.
If Zelensky persuades Trump to sell European donors Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine, it would be a huge military boost for Kyiv.
Our world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Zelensky lands for second Trump meeting in a month - but Putin once again stands in the way
Volodymyr Zelensky has landed for his fourth face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump, and his second in the past month.
A week ago, this would have been seen as a perfectly-timed meeting in Kyiv’s attempt to push Trump to ramp up pressure on Moscow. The US president has sounded increasingly dismayed with Moscow in the months since his face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
But after a phone call between the US and Russian presidents yesterday, Zelensky comes into this meeting a little less on the offensive than he initially hoped.
Trump hailed the “great progress” made in the phone call, and said he would be meeting with Putin in Budapest. The Kremlin said Putin had warned Trump against sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, and the US president sounds unlikely to do so.
Zelensky will now look to convince Trump that his Russian counterpart is not serious about peace. He has already taken to X to argue that Putin is resuming dialogue only to protect Russia from Tomahawks.
“Putin is certainly no braver than Hamas or any other terrorist,” he said.
“The language of strength and justice will inevitably work against Russia as well. We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks.”
Russian forces seize tree more villages in eastern Ukraine, says Moscow
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of three more villages in eastern Ukraine.
According to the ministry, Russian troops have taken control of Pryvilla in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Pishchane and Tykhe in the Kharkiv region.
The Independent could not independently verify the battlefield report.
Hungary to ensure Putin can enter country for Trump meeting - foreign minister
Hungary will ensure Russian president Vladimir Putin can enter the country for a summit with President Trump planned in Budapest, Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
Trump announced on Thursday he would meet Putin in the Hungarian capital to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
Mr Szijjarto said dates for the summit could be discussed after meetings between the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers expected next week.
Putin warns Trump not to give Ukraine Tomahawks in phone call
Vladimir Putin has warned Donald Trump not to give Ukraine Tomahawks in a crucial phone call last night.
The discussion appears to have softened the US president’s stance against Putin, which had become increasingly hardened in recent weeks while Trump appeared to ponder whether to send the long-range missiles to Kyiv.
The Kremlin said Putin had warned Trump that giving Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles - one of the most important upgrades in US support which Zelensky has been seeking - would harm relations between Moscow and Kyiv.
“Vladimir Putin reiterated his point that Tomahawks would not change the situation on the battlefield but would cause significant harm to relations between our countries, not to mention the prospects for peaceful settlement,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said according to The Kyiv Independent.
The US president seems unlikely to make a decision to send the missiles to Ukraine.
“We need Tomahawks for the United States of America too. We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we can’t deplete for our country,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.
“I don’t know what we can do about that,” he added.
Putin met with Russia's powerful Security Council after Trump call
Russian president Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of Russia's powerful Security Council following a phone call with Donald Trump, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.
According to Ushakov, Putin provided a detailed briefing to Security Council members about the conversation with Trump.
Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine, a surprise move that came as Moscow feared fresh US military support for Kyiv.
In Putin's Russia, the Security Council is a key arena for the formulation of decisions on Russia's most important national security issues.
Russian forces launch 70 drones at Ukraine
Russian forces launched 70 drones at Ukraine overnight into Friday, Kyiv’s air force has said.
The air attack was largely repelled by Ukrainian missile defences but strikes were recorded in 10 locations.
"As of 09:00, air defence units destroyed or jammed 35 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the country's north and east,” it said.
“Strikes from 31 attack drones were recorded in 10 locations, with debris from downed UAVs falling in two more."
Watch: Trump says Tomahawks were discussed during ‘very productive’ call with Putin
Trump claims Modi has agreed to halt import of Russian oil
Our Asia correspondent Shweta Sharma reports:
US president Donald Trump has claimed that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has agreed to halt the import of Russian oil, even as New Delhi has clarified that the discussions on the topic are ongoing.
India’s increasing import of Russian energy since the start of the war in Ukraine has emerged as one of the most contentious points in India-US relations under Mr Trump’s second term. The US has directed its anger towards India for taking advantage of the discounted prices offered by Moscow, which Mr Trump claims have helped fund Vladimir Putin’s war efforts.
The Trump administration imposed secondary sanctions on India with a 50 per cent tariff on goods from the country as a punishment for India’s reliance on Russian energy, putting a strain on India-US ties for the first time in years.
Talking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump said Mr Modi agreed to phase out the purchase of Russian oil during a conversation on Wednesday, which was previously not disclosed.
Mr Trump called it a “big step” and said India will halt imports "within a short period of time".
