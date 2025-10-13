Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost was left squirming after he was inserted into archival footage of President Donald Trump and the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein partying together — all thanks to artificial intelligence.

During this week’s episode, featuring SNL alum Amy Poehler as host, “Weekend Update” host Michael Che did not hold back from trying to make his co-host, Jost, uncomfortable.

“OpenAI has updated its video-generating app Sora to allow users to create cameos of themselves in video. And they’re pretty realistic. I mean, I made this one before the show,” Che says behind the anchor desk.

The well-known archival footage of a young Trump and Epstein laughing and talking during a party then starts to play — but with the insertion of Jost, whose likeness awkwardly dances around the two.

The AI-generated Jost dances around, laughing with Trump and Epstein, before the now-deceased financier turns around to face him.

open image in gallery During Saturday Night Live's “Weekend Update” host Michael Che made fun of his cohost Colin Jost by sharing an AI-generated video of him partying with President Donald Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein ( Saturday Night Live/YouTube )

Once the clip concluded, Che began to taunt a visibly uncomfortable Jost, saying, “Ha ha ha. You suck.”

After shaking his head and peering out awkwardly into the crowd, Jost replies, “Really excited for that to just be out there.” The two comics then continued on with the “Weekend Update” portion of the show.

Meanwhile, the original footage, shot by NBC in 1992, shows Trump and Epstein talking during a party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate.

The men appear to be pointing and laughing as loud music blares over the speakers.

The footage was taken more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida.

open image in gallery The original clip, which did not feature Jost, was taken in 1992 ( Saturday Night Live / YouTube )

While the president has long denied having a close relationship with Epstein, despite photographic evidence suggesting otherwise, last month, a “bawdy” letter he penned to Epstein featuring a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman was made public.

Trump has denied writing the letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday, calling it a “fake thing,” and has sued both The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for defamation, claiming the letter is “nonexistent.”

Now, the House is stalling on swearing in a newly-elected Democrat Congresswoman, Adelita Grijalva, who has promised to be the clinching signature on a petition to force a vote on a bill to release all the files related to the Epstein case — something Republican leaders and Trump do not want.