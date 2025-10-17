Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s response after Zelensky pitches drone-Tomahawk missile trade

Trump insults Biden after Zelensky deftly dodges diplomacy question
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed exchanging advanced Ukrainian drones for US Tomahawk missiles during his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.
  • Trump praised Zelensky's leadership but expressed reluctance to commit to providing the long-range missiles, stating his preference to end the conflict without further arms provision.
  • Despite his reservations about escalation, Trump showed openness to Zelensky's drone exchange proposal, acknowledging Ukraine's drone capabilities.
  • Asked by a reporter whether he'd be interested in such a deal, Trump replied: “We are – yeah, we would. We build our own drones, but we also buy drones from others, and they [Ukraine] make a very good drone.”
  • Trump also mentioned an upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin and admitted there’s a possibility he might be being “played” by Putin, while stressing his desire to broker an end to the war.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in